Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently lamented his favorite NFL team Washington Commanders' 33-year championship drought in light of Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII triumph over San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11).

The defending champions came out on top of the Niners by a scoreline of 25-22 in a title clash that went down to the wire. The 2024 Super Bowl Championship match was highly publicized all over the world, partly due to the presence of pop icon Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs' team captain Travis Kelce.

The fanfare around the NFL's summit clash was so great that a few memes followed after the Chiefs' successful title defense. One page on X (formerly Twitter) hilariously lamented the fact that the 34-year-old singer-songwriter's fans already had bragging rights over other teams' fans despite getting in on American football only recently (as Swift began dating Kelce only last July).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reiterated the above sentiment, claiming that he had been waiting desperately for Washington Commanders to win their first Super Bowl Championship since 1991.

"Just me waiting since 1991...." Alexis Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter) followed by a frown emoji.

For academic purposes, Washington Commanders have won three titles at the NFL's premier competition (1982, 1987, 1991). The team, however, didn't enjoy a good 2023 season, winning only four of their 17 matches.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian didn't go easy on Washington Commanders' former boss Daniel Snyder for his poor decision-making at the top

Daniel Snyder looks on during an NFL game.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has been critical of the top leadership at Washington Commanders for some time now. In 2022, he even took umbrage at former owner Daniel Snyder, owing to the latter's poor handling of the three-time Super Bowl champions' business affairs and sexual misconduct allegations.

"I just try to think, 'What would Dan Snyder do in this situation?' And how do I do the exact opposite?" Alexis Ohanian said then (via Yahoo Finance).

The Reddit co-founder's takedown of Snyder, who sold Washington Commanders to American investor Josh Harris in 2023, was reposted by him on his X account last July. Ohanian admittedly stood by his opinion, inferring that he agreed with the widely believed notion that Snyder is "one of the worst humans to ever run a business".

"I said what I said," Ohanian wrote while attaching a screenshot of his previous diatribe.

Coincidentally, Alexis Ohanian is also currently running a sports team - National Women's Soccer League's Angel City F.C. The 40-year-old became a key investor in the team, along with his wife Serena Williams, in 2021.