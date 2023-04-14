What is Josh Harris' net worth? All you need to know about face of Commanders' new ownership

The Washington Commanders are about to have a new ownership group, and it's headed by billionaire businessman Josh Harris. It's been a long time coming, but Dan Snyder's reign of ownership is about to end.

John Harris and Mitchell Rales, businessmen and philanthropists, have roots in Washington, D.C. Hence, they will purchase a franchise they hold dear to their hearts. So, without further ado, let's look at the face of the Washington Commanders' new ownership.

What is Josh Harris' net worth?

As is customary when a billionaire purchases a sports franchise, it's only natural that we look at their net worth.

Josh Harris has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion. Furthermore, he's willing to spread the cash, as he owns the Philadelphia 76ers in the NFL and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. It was reported in 2021 that he purchased a 9,119-square-foot Miami Mansion worth $32 million.

Who is Josh Harris, face of Commanders' new ownership?

Josh Harris is an entrepreneur and sports franchise owner who grew up in Chevy Chase, Md., United States of America. Before attending the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, he attended Field School Northwest Washington. He later bagged an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Harris co-founded the private equity investment giants Apollo Global Management in 1990 and saw his personal net worth shoot up when the company went public in March 2011. He remained with Apollo Global Management until January 2022, when he left to pursue other solo business endeavors.

Asides from his soon-to-be official ownership of the Washington Commanders, Harris owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He's an investor with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Who's in the Josh Harris investment group purchasing Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders are about to sell for $6 billion, marginally higher than Harris' net worth. As such, it's only natural that he joins forces with select businessmen to make the purchase a reality.

Hence, Harris is the face of the group poised to purchase the Commanders from Dan Snyder. He gathered a host of investors to help raise funds necessary for the purchase. While the complete list is yet to be revealed, we have some notable names on the bid.

They're Mitchell Rales, an entrepreneur and philanthropist living in Potomac, Md. and Los Angeles Lakers legend and serial investor Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The two and Harris are the known members of the dream team about to purchase one of America's most storied NFL franchises.

