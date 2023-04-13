“Josh Harris is tight with Meek Mill, who’s friends with Lamar Jackson” – Commanders fans start marinating theories after $6BN sale

The Washington Commanders will be under new ownership, and investor Josh Harris and his group appear to have the winning bid. On Thursday afternoon, sources began to say that Harris along with Magic Johnson and Mitchell Rales were in agreement to buy the Washington Commanders for $6 billion.
While NFL fans were estatic that Dan Snyder had sold the team, although it wasn't official as of yet, others started coming up with other possible situations with news of the sale. One fan said that since Josh Harris and Lamar Jackson have a mutual friend in rapper Meek Mill, perhaps the quarterback will find himself playing for the Commanders. Just another theory of where Jackson may play next season.
Others said that with NBA champion Magic Johnson also part of the new ownership group, he will likely want to make moves to get the Commanders to success. And, some believe that making a move for Lamar Jackson could be a move that Johnson would want to make.
Other fans were just so happy that the team had a new owner, they really didn't care who purchased the team. Now NFL fans will just have to wait and hear that the deal has become official before their celebrations can continue.
Who is Josh Harris? Learning more about the possible new owner of the Commanders
Josh Harris is no stranger to professional sports. As an investor, the 58-year-old purchased the NHL's New Jersey Devils in 2013 and the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers in 2011. The Devils were purchased for $320 million and are now worth $960 million and the 76ers were purchased for $280 million and now worth $3.15 billion. If he is indeed the new majority owner of the Washington Commanders, the team will see a quick turnaround.
Along with David Blitzer, they founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in 2017 which manages both professional sports teams along with other investments that they own.
Harris also founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm that led to him gaining the wealth he has today. In 2013, he made over $300 million from his work with the equity firm. In 2022, he resigned from Apollo Global after others said that his sports investments were distracting from his work at the firm.
Earlier, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelors Degree in Economics in 1986 and then a Master's Degree in Business from Harvard in 1990.
