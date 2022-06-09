REPORT: 76ers' co-owner Josh Harris keen to purchase NFL franchise despite failed Broncos bid

The battle for Denver Broncos ownership is officially over. Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family were the successful bidders, with 76ers' co-owner Josh Harris also in the race.

The final price tag of the AFC West franchise was $4.65 billion. A sum of money that Walton, along with Josh Harris, was comfortable with. According to several sources, as per Pro Football Talk, the 76ers' co-owner would have gone as far as $5 billion to get the deal over the line.

It is now being reported that Harris still harbours intentions of purchasing another NFL franchise, just who remains to be seen. There is a definite willingness for Harris to put all his chips on the table in the pursuit of owning an NFL franchise, something only a selection few can manage.

It is also reported that had Harris made it known to the people in charge of the process that he would go as far as $5 billion for the purchase of the Broncos. It would not of guaranteed him the team, such is life with auctions and it likely would have only driven up the price of the team. This is something no one wants.

So it is entirely feasible for Harris to be one of the big hitters if another NFL team wants to sell and we already know the figure that he would have in mind. Jerry Jones recently stated that he values his Dallas Cowboys at $10 billion (even though he would never sell anyway), so it is highly likely that Harris' willingness to go to $5 billion will be a starting point for any future franchise sales.

Denver Broncos going through period of change

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

It has been a big few months for the AFC West franchise. After a huge deal for Russell Wilson and the acquisition of Randy Gregory, the Broncos are expected to be serious contenders for the Super Bowl for the first time since Peyton Manning was the starter.

Now, with the change of ownership, there are a lot of moving parts and it is all for the better, according to reports.

With the Walton family now the owners of the AFC franchise and Wilson charged with bringing another Lombardi trophy after years of medoicrity, the Denver Broncos are now suddenly one of the most fascinating teams to watch in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far