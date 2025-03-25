Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lauds ChatGPT for correctly identifying him after being quizzed

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was taken aback as ChatGPT rightly outlined the details of his life based on some questions he asked the AI software. Ohanian has been a staunch supporter of the inclusion of artificial intelligence in multiple fields, alongside starting a venture capital firm named Seven Seven Six (776) that has invested in multiple successful startups.

Ad

Famed for being one of the co-founders of social media app Reddit in the year 2005, the tennis star's husband has always believed in the potential of AI and how it can become a workforce tool. In an episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, he highlighted this as well as shared how he would want his kids to be a part of a future shaped by advanced technology.

"There's lots of different areas where AI may not necessarily replace human work, but is going to be an amazing superpower," he said.

Ad

Trending

He shared the response of ChatGPT on X, which laid out the details of his professional and personal engagements. The software also summed him up in a one liner that said:

"You're Alexis Ohanian- venture capitalist, sports team owner, brand builder, and dad, with a love for family, fitness, nostalgia, and the occasional philosophical deep dive."

The 41-year-old was impressed with the response and lauded the software for its flawless answer.

Ad

"Nice job ChatGPT....," he wrote posting a screenshot of the response.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexis Ohanian predicted the future of AI in 2025 while sharing his opinion of the tech trends this year.

Alexis Ohanian predicts the advancement of Artificial Intelligence in 2025

Alexis Ohanian at an event - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian indicated his contribution towards the development of AI at the beginning of this year. The tech mogul shared a video of himself on Instagram where he talked about the tech trends in the year 2025. He majorly highlighted the potential of AI to finally have its 'hardware moment.'

Ad

He spoke about how his capital investment firm 776 has been putting in efforts towards the development of this technology and that he hopes for it to bear fruit in this calendar year.

"One of the tech trends I am expecting in 2025 is for AI to finally have its hardware moment...if you've been paying attention to where we've been investing in 776, you might have a clue. But somehow we're going to get a breakthrough device that actually uses AI seamlessly to create, and this is important, an amazing user experience," Ohanian said.

Ad

He had argued earlier that the belief of AI taking someone's job is a hoax.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas