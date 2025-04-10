Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes crystal clear where his loyalty lies post-lift

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently treated himself to a well-earned reward after working out at the gym. The 41-year-old shared a snapshot of him indulging in a cheeseburger.

On April 9, 2025, Ohanian shared a picture of him on X, sitting in a Swedish fast-food chain, Bastard Burgers, and enjoying a cheeseburger. He captioned his post:

"When it's burger time. It's burger time. Nothing hits like a cheeseburger post-lift. SWEDISH edition."

Ohanian also has a sentimental connection with Sweden. On his recent trip to the Scandinavian country, he found a piece of Nordic candy that reminded him of his late mother, Anke. The 41-year-old posted a short clip from his trip to Sweden, showcasing a variety of Nordic licorice. Ohanian mentioned that his late mother, Anke, had been a big fan of the treat. He added:

"This Nordic licorice reminds me of my mom, she loved the stuff — it’s not for the weak — but I love it too NGL. Tack Sweden! see ya again soon."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed traditions for Armenian men while flexing his BBQ skills

In Pictures: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, showed off his passion for grilling by preparing a batch of his signature party ribs for his visiting father and stepmother. On Sunday, March 9, he shared a series of videos on X, walking fans through the rib-cooking process. Along the way, he made a playful nod to Armenian BBQ traditions.

In the first clip, Serena Williams' husband explained the occasion for the meal:

"Alright, it's a Sunday and that means smoking meat. I got my dad and stepmom in town, so you know I had to do it right on this fine Sunday. Party ribs, they're back."

A follow-up video highlighted his grilling method, where he noted that using pre-cut ribs helped speed things up:

"Alright, because these guys (party ribs) are all pre-cut, that means they're going to cook a lot faster. And we like that because that means we get to eat sooner."

The 41-year-old also added a light-hearted comment about his flexible eating habits, saying:

"For those who have been paying attention, you know I am a weekday vegetarian. But, you know, the weekends, I go ham."

In other news, Alexis Ohanian shared the reason behind a significant shift in his eating habits for 2025.

