Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian predicts Caitlin Clark to break records after WNBA star's player card reaches $38,000+ bid

Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is known for promoting women’s sports. With a comment on X, he predicted huge numbers for the WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark. Her PSA card is being auctioned in the market and has already hit nearly $39,000 in bidding with more days remaining.

The 23-year-old plays for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Eastern Conference. She was selected by the team in the 2024 draft. Clark was already a star in the basketball world before she debuted in the WNBA. She played for the University of Iowa at college level, where she became the all-time leading scorer of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). In 2024, she was even named the rookie of the year, as she had scored 769 points and 337 assists.

Ohanian is a big sports enthusiast and follows multiple sports such as basketball, golf, American football, soccer, and tennis. To encourage sports among women, he has taken up multiple initiatives. He is a principal investor in Angel City FC, a National Women’s Soccer League team. He started Athlos, which is an all-women track and field competition, providing female athletes with a platform and an opportunity to showcase their skills.

Serena Williams' husband shared his thoughts on the rising value of Caitlin Clark’s trading card due to her on-court brilliance.

"Sheeeeeesh Gonna be a record breaker," Ohanian wrote on X in response to a post from Sports Card Investor.

The tech entrepreneur wrote this as one-of-one cards, which is a Gold Vinyl Prizm graded PSA 9, and is being auctioned in the market. The value has already reached $38,899 with 20 days left in the bidding to close. It’s one of the rarest and most desired WNBA cards ever released. The collectors have already shown massive interest in the card and are speculated to break all records.

Clark’s popularity is skyrocketing, and along with that card’s value is also reaching new heights. She helped in boosting the viewership of women’s college basketball. When she competed at the National Championship Game against Louisiana State University, 9.9 million viewers were recorded for watching that match. Clark had scored 30 points in that match but had failed to take her team over the line.

Serena Williams’ husband was thrilled to meet Caitlin Clark at the NFL annual meeting in Florida

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Caitlin Clark attended an NFL annual meeting at Florida’s Palm Beach on Sunday, March 30. Serena and Caitlin were two of the panellists at the meeting, conversing about changes in sports and their impact on the NFL.

After the meeting, Serena Williams’ husband took his admiration towards Indiana Fever’s point Guard to social media. Ohanian posted a picture with Clark on X and wrote:

"The one and only @CaitlinClark22 !!!"

The 42-year-old had even invited the WNBA superstar for a dinner with him and her wife.

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!"

Williams' husband firmly believes that Clark is one of the reasons for an increase in women’s sports in the US. He has been a great fan and a supporter of Clark’s game since her college days.

