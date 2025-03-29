Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian proudly shows off rare unofficial Venus Williams rookie cards

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, showed off a rare unofficial rookie card of Venus Williams. The co-founder of Reddit is very passionate about these cards and has been collecting his wife's tennis cards for the past five years.

Ohanian, has been married to Serena Williams for over 7 years now, has a very extensive ollection when it comes to tennis cards and he reccently bumped into an unofficial rookie card of his sister-in-law Venus Williams.

Flaunting the same, he shared the picture of her card on his X handle, with his caption reading:

"Gonna try for a good clean tear. Wish me luck. @venuswilliams (unofficial) rookie cards."

Months ago, the American entrepreneur made his feelings known about collecting his wife's cards. He said that it would be something to show the grandkids and the great-grandkids. Ohanian further said that years later, museums will want to put cards of famous athletes, and he wants his kids to be the ones renting them out.

"The whole plan for this is that like grandkids, great grandkids, they'll have this collection and probably hundred years from now, museums will want to put pieces of this up for the public display. But I don't want our grandkids to ever have to go to museums to see someone else's possession. They should be the ones renting it out. So that's why we got the greatest collection of all time for you [Serena Williams]," Ohanian said.

When Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, opened up about his habit of collecting unique things

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian- Source: Getty

In February 2024, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, joined hands with the collector community page On Mantel to showcase some of his cherished collection on their page. He shared a video on his Instagram page, where he revealed a rare rookie card of his wife, a life-size Iron Man statue, and an NES Play Action Football game.

In the video, he made his feelings known about collecting these unique things since he was a kid. Opening up about the collectibles that he showed in the video, he said:

"I have been collecting things since I was a kid. This is a soccer ball from the inaugural season of my team, Angel City FC. This is one of the best Serena Williams rookie cards ever. In fact, I think it is legitimately the best one. There's a grated copy of NES Play Action Football, which was the first video game I ever got. I played the hell out of it; I didn't even have an NFL license. But didn't matter," Serena Williams' husband said.

He added:

"And I was gifted this magic card, it's not real, but it was a really nice token of appreciation from one of our founders. And then finally, this is the best thing in my office, which is the Iron Man Mark 85. It's a life-size sculpture of the one and only Tony Stark."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been dating each other since 2015, and two years later the couple got married in New Orleans in November 2017. The duo welcomed their first daughter, Alexis, in 2017, and their second daughter, Adria River Ohanian, was born in 2023.

