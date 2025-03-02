Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to $6.3B-worth Commanders receiving Deebo Samuel in major NFL trade

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to the first NFL off-season trade involving the Washington Commanders taking place. Ohanian is a sports buff and has often given his take on various occurences happening in the field.

The Washington Commanders, who are worth $6.3 billion (according to Forbes), have made their second big trade in four months. They recently agreed to get star wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. However, the trade is not official yet, as Samuel needs to pass a physical and the deal can only be completed when the 2025 league year begins on March 12. This move adds another strong playmaker to Washington’s offense.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian couldn't hide his excitement after witnessing the latest reports of Deebo Samuel joining the Washington Commanders. The Reddit co-owner dropped a one-word reaction on a post that included the latest reports from ESPN.

"The first 2025 off-season NFL trade: San Francisco has agreed to send standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Like any trade agreed to now, it cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday, March 12," the post said.

Alexis Ohanian couldn't help but express his excitement over the latest addition by dropping a simple devil emoji.

Serena Williams' husband and daughter attended Super Bowl 2025

Serena Williams at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Super Bowl 2025, where she was accompanied by her daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian. However, their visit saw a surprising turn as the 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared for a cameo alongside globally renowned artist Kendrick Lamar.

She was seen performing a dance form known as the "crip walk", which also invited a notable share of criticism because of its association with crips gang, that has a rife history of violence.

Turning down the criticism, Alexis Ohanian made sure to back his wife for the positive intentions and the grace in her moves. While the controversy experienced a surge with big names commenting on the act, it eventually lost momentum as the WTA legend received firm backing from members in and outside the tennis community.

