Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to $70,000,000-worth Giannis Antetokounmpo showing desire to join Mac McClung in NBA Dunk Contest

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a comical reaction to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he expressed his wish to join the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. They are both present at the NBA All-Star weekend held in San Francisco, California from February 14th to 16th, 2025.

Ad

The $70,000,000-worth star (via Celebrity Net Worth) reposted Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's post on X (formerly Twitter) and suggested they compete in the event together.

"If you do it. I’ll do it with you 💯," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To this, Ohanian replied by sharing a famous GIF of Antetokounmpo from a previous edition of the Slam Dunk Contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Reddit co-founder, who was present at the Chase Centre on Saturday, shared a slo-mo clip of 'Big Mac' (nickname of Mac McClung) making an insane no-look dunk jumping over a KIA car. He made a three-peat at the NBA Dunk contest, making him the first-ever to do so in NBA history.

"BIG MAC ATTACK" - he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian flew to the West Coast to catch some exceptional NBA action and was joined by other big names like- Stephen Curry, Spike Lee, and Victor Wembanyama. He was present there for the All-Star Tech Summit by digital media management brand Scoreplay, in association with his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six.

He is also a passionate basketball fan also made a significant donation last year to the women's basketball program at his alma mater, the University of Virginia as an effort to uplift women's sports.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian made a 'Multi-year Transformational' donation to the UVA Women's basketball

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who always emphasizes on the upliftment of women's sports. He made a significant donation (amount undisclosed) last year to the University of Virginia's women's basketball program to encourage more participation of women in this sport without worrying about finances.

Ad

"There was an under-investment in women's sports, but also a mindset that it was not about excellence or business returns, it was about 'charity,' the curse of those low expectations really hampered the growth," Ohanian said. (via ESPN)

He is also the owner of the NWSL team Angel City FC and started his passion project Athlos, an all-women's track and field meet that offers the biggest prize purse in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas