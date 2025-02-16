Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Mac McClung's crazy car dunk at All-Star Weekend

  • home icon
By Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Feb 16, 2025 12:55 GMT
Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung competes in the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn
Mac McClung, or "Big Mac," as some people prefer to call him, put on a masterclass on Saturday, taking the art of dunking to new levels. Fans at Chase Center in San Francisco got to witness one of the great NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest performances, with the 6-foot-2 guard dazzling fans with some creative slams.

Alexis Ohanian, who is tennis legend Serena Williams' husband, was in attendance and got a close-up look at McClung's stunning display. The well-known entrepreneur took to social media shortly after the event and shared a slow-motion clip of McClung's memorable dunk where he jumped over a Kia car.

Ohanian was full of praise for the NBA G League star, adding the following message in his Instagram story:

"Big Mac making it look easy."
Alexis Ohanian praises Mac McClung&#039;s dunk on social media. Photo Credit: Alexis Ohanian&#039;s IG account
Ohanian, who is a basketball enthusiast, resides in Florida with his family but made it out to San Francisco to see some of the game's top players in action at the NBA All-Star break.

There were several high-profile celebrities at Chase Center on Saturday, with Spike Lee, Barry Bonds and Stephen Curry all in attendance. McClung did not disappoint, pulling a perfect 50-point score with each of his four dunks.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams first met in 2015 and married in 2017. They have two daughters together: Alexis Olympia and Adira River Ohanian.

Mac McClung becomes first player in NBA history to secure a three-peat at NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during All-Star Saturday night at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn
Mac McClung's incredible Kia car slam helped guide him to his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest win. He is the only player in NBA history to secure a coveted three-peat in the competition. Along with Nate Robinson, he is the only player to have won the competition on three occasions.

In 2023, McClung won this first title, defeating New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. Last year, he repeated the feat, overcoming Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown in the finals. This season, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle battled bravely but was unable to stop McClung from securing a historic three-peat.

