Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian reminisced about Angel City FC's first regular season match in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) against North Carolina Courage, on its one-year anniversary.

On April 29, 2022, Angel City FC kicked off the 10th NWSL regular season with a match against the North Carolina Courage at the Banc of California Stadium. The stadium was packed with a sold-out crowd of 22,000 enthusiastic soccer fans. The LA-based team emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline, with Vanessa Gilles and Jun Endo both scoring in the first 45 minutes for Angel City FC.

On Saturday, April 29, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a video of the two goals scored by Gilles and Endo. He also fondly reminisced about the electrifying atmosphere he experienced at the stadium.

"This was such a beautiful night & memory — I"ll never forget it. Screaming my face off with 22,000+ of you amazing @weareangelcity fans," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explains how his daughter Olympia's love for soccer inspired him to co-found Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian recently divulged the driving force behind his decision to co-found and spearhead investments in Angel City FC. His passion for promoting gender equality and empowering women in sports was the catalyst for his involvement with the soccer club.

In an interview with On Her Turf, the tech entrepreneur discussed his daughter Olympia's passion for soccer and how it played a role in his decision to invest in Angel City FC.

Ohanian shared that the idea struck him while he was watching the US Women's National Team triumph in the 2019 World Cup alongside his wife Serena Williams and their daughter.

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey," he recalled.

He also recounted other parts of his conversation with Serena Williams during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, when Olympia was running around in an Alex Morgan jersey.

"I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted,'" Ohanian said.

Alexis Ohanian invested a whopping $100 million in Angel City FC, a start-up club that joined the National Women's Soccer League in 2022.

Angel City FC already have a star-studded list of celebrity investors, including Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, and Jessica Chastain.

