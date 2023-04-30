Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared an endearing picture of their daughter, Olympia, with the famous Qai Qai doll.

Qai Qai is Olympia’s most cherished doll and made its social media debut in 2018. Since then, it has garnered a massive following of 329,000 devoted fans. The doll's popularity on social media is due to engaging posts that frequently touch on important social issues like mental health, race, and female empowerment.

Last year, Williams also released a book inspired by the doll, called 'The Adventures of Qai Qai'. It quickly climbed to the top of Amazon's list of new best-sellers.

On Saturday, April 29, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of Olympia with her beloved doll, Qai Qai, and expressed how quickly both have grown up.

"@olympiaohanian AND @realqaiqai have both grown up so fast 😆," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian insists he's not investing in women's sports just because he has "black wife & black daughter"

Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder and lead investor at Angel City FC, a women's soccer club based in Los Angeles and part of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). He recently addressed the misconception that his decision to invest in women's sports was solely influenced because of his "black wife and black daughter."

The tech entrepreneur acknowledged their impact on his perspective but emphasized that his investment was driven by a genuine passion for promoting women's sports.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ohanian stated that one does not need to have a daughter to value women's sports.

"One thing I don't want people to hear is like, oh this dude has a black wife and black daughter and now he cares about these things. Because I don't think you need to have these things inorder to care. You shouldn't need to have a daughter to care about women's sports," he said.

The 40-year-old, however, did acknowledge that he would have reached the goal a lot slower if it were not for his daughter and wife.

"Probably, a lot slower if at all. So yes, it [Serena Williams and Olympia's presence] absolutely played a huge role in helping build my perspective," he added.

