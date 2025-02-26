Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his dream NBA draft is bringing $70M-worth star to the Knicks

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed his dream NBA draft pick for the New York Knicks to lead them to a championship. The Reddit co-founder chose his friend, the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

CBS Sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss sparked a debate on X with an intriguing question. She asked fans which current player they would draft to a team to help secure a championship.

41-year-old Ohanian responded to the question with his dream draft pick, writing:

"Giannis on the Knicks 😵"

The $70 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) power forward from the Milwaukee Bucks was the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, he has won an NBA Championship, earned Finals MVP honors, secured two NBA MVP titles, and become a nine-time All-Star.

Antetokounmpo is also a close friend of Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. They regularly share admiration for each other on social media.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian showers praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - Source: Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo's father Charles died in September 2017. To honor their father, brothers Giannis and Thanasis, and their family created the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF).

Seven years on, on September 30, 2024, the foundation organized a golf match in memory of Charles, and Giannis was joined by Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian among others.

Taking to X, Giannis expressed gratitude for all those who joined and helped in celebrating his father's legacy. He wrote:

"Thank you for coming out and supporting my family! 7 years ago today our dad went to heaven and we started CAFF to honor his legacy, I know he’s looking down and he’s proud 🙏🏽"

Resharing the post, Ohanian added kind words for the Antetokounmpo brother and family. He wrote:

"Getting to know Giannis, Thanasis, and their family over the years has been a joy (and inspiring as hell) — he's the real deal and I'm so happy to be a Day Zero supporter of his foundation, honoring his dad's great legacy."

Notably, Giannis is an investor in the TGL franchise Los Angeles Golf Club. The LAGC is co-owned by Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, their daughters Olympia and Adira, along with her sister Venus Williams. Recently, the LAGC became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the TGL after they defeated New York Golf Club.

