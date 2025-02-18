Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's latest NBA All-Star game memorabilia purchase

Tennis legend Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, did not see Giannis Antetokounmpo play in the NBA All-Star mini-tournament. The Greek Freak, who sat out the Milwaukee Bucks’ last three games, continued to deal with a calf injury during the weekend.

Ohanian, a big fan and a close friend of the two-time MVP, had to be content with Antetokounmpo memorabilia for the event.

The Reddit co-founder shared what he took home on Instagram and wrote:

“Brought back a @giannis_an34 @_ghostwrite from All Star”

Antetokounmpo reacted to Ohanian's story with emojis, two laughing and one fire:

Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story on Monday. [photo: @giannis_an34/IG]

The collectible toy brand ghostwrite has partnered with the NBA and the WNBA since 2024. Founded by Josh Luber, the company manufactures licensable toys called “ghosts,” which are designed to capture the athletes’ stories.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo memorabilia Alexis Ohanian bought showed a scowling Greek Freak. ghostwrite etched Antetokounmpo’s emotion after many Antetokounmpo dunks or defensive plays in the toy. Ohanian had to settle for it since one of the NBA’s most dominating players was sidelined with an injury.

Ohanian and Antetokounmpo have developed a close friendship over the years. They often support each other on social media. Roughly a month ago, the NBA superstar gifted him and his daughter Olympia with packages from his Candy Funhouse. The father-daughter tandem gave a shout-out to their donor via an Instagram story.

Alexis Ohanian is also a partner in The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, the project Giannis Antetokounmpo founded for his late father in 2022.

Alexis Ohanian reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s intent to join the NBA Slam Dunk contest

After Mac McClung won the NBA Slam Dunk contest for the third straight time, Ja Morant tweeted that he might join next year. Giannis Antetokounmpo responded that he would be interested in competing if Morant kept his word.

Alexis Ohanian reacted to what Antetokounmpo wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Serena Williams’ husband did not write anything but used a famous Antetokounmpo GIF during a past slam dunk contest. It would not be a surprise if Ohanian sits at courtside if/when The Greek Freak decides to show his dunking skills in the said competition.

The Milwaukee Bucks franchise cornerstone took back the tweet, claiming his kids hacked his X account. Ohanian, however, did not remove his reaction.

