Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's father Chris shares tried and tested 'inexpensive, simple' activity for families to enjoy

Serena Williams’s husband and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian’s father Chris shared his feelings about spending family time together in the latest episode of his son's podcast "Business Dad". He suggested an affordable and enjoyable activity recalling his experience.

Ohanian invited Chris to the podcast where he discusses managing fatherhood and being a business owner with personalities from different fields. He asked his father about the idea of taking frequent road trips.

“Road trips, I always thought was very satisfying," Serena Williams's father in-law said. "Mom had grown up with a lot of road trips in Germany, and Austria, as a child, so that was all good with her as well. You know, that’s a simple thing that families can do. Inexpensive, simple, in the family car, plotting out something.” [34:15]

Chris also gave his son parenting advice for granddaughters Olympia and Adira.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ohanian's net worth is over $150 million.

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian and his father go down memory lane to their longest road trip

Alexis Ohanian addressing the crowd at an event - Source: Getty

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian and his father Chris became nostalgic on the Business Dad podcast about the road trips they used to take during the weekends. They talked about how it became a tradition. Chris said:

“Every March we would go down to Stanton, Virginia, the Highland Festival with Maple syrup. I stumble upon this Maple festival. Highland County just butts up to West Virginia going Westchester, very hilly, small I think. And it was just an enjoyable weekend.

Great country, morning breakfast and then go eat Maple syrup and everything related to that and good eats, just driving around and the pretty mountain scenery. Yes, that was a tradition." [34:38]

Chris also discussed work-life balance strategies with his son.

