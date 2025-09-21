Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sarcastically tells off daughter Olympia for taking unflattering picture of him in playful jibe

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, playfully took a jab at his older daughter, Olympia, for taking an unflattering photo of him. In addition to his stellar career as a businessman and one of the leading investors in the U.S., Ohanian is also a devoted father who frequently spends quality time with his girls.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, established himself in the business and tech domain, having co-founded Reddit and helped shape and fund a new wave of start-ups. He also made strategic and passionate investments in the sports industry, especially with a focus on the women's realm.

He also made waves as a prominent advocate for paid paternity leave during his daughter Olympia's birth in 2017. As Williams stayed busy on the tour, the little one spent most of her time with her father. Even now, the dad-daughter duo bonds over breakfast-making and other fun activities.

In a recent Instagram post, the tech mogul sarcastically credited Olympia for a photo she took in which he had his eyes closed. He captioned:

"@olympiaohanian offered to take a photo of me. Thanks, Olympia."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met at a hotel breakfast table in 2015, got engaged in December 2016, and welcomed Olympia in September 2017, two months before they got married.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about his daughters Olympia and Adira's education priorities

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, gained widespread recognition for his work. The tech-forward personality who also became popular for his high-profile marriage to the 23-time Grand Slam titlist, Williams, has often been open about how he wants to raise his daughters. In an X post from June 2025, the 41-year-old addressed the rapid rise of 'AI' and how he wants his daughters, Olympia and Adira, to be efficient in 'Reading and Speaking' rather than 'Reading and Writing'.

"And suddenly I'm more interested in making sure my kids read well and speak well. "Reading & Speaking" seems more important in the age of intelligence than ‘Reading & Writing’,” he wrote.

In another post, Ohanian added:

"And learning to speak to an AI will be as important as learning to speak to other humans... wild.”

Ohanian has been vocal about keeping his children away from social media. Instead, the family of four takes vacations and spends quality time cooking meals.

