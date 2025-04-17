Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends assuring message about the tennis legend being mother of their 2 daughters

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, praised his beloved for her commendable role as a mother. The renowned tech entrepreneur responded to a comment on social media, extending major credit for their archetypal parenting to the WTA legend. The thread began after Ohanian posted a video explaining how golf plays a crucial role in his daughter Olympia's growth.

Serena Williams welcomed her first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. This was after she lifted the Australian Open title. The WTA legend later announced her retirement from professional tennis in August 2022 to focus on her family and business ventures. Almost a year after her retirement, she welcomed her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22, 2023.

Alexis Ohanian shared a clip on X in which he explained how golf has become a tradition for him and his daughter, Olympia.

"Sunday golf with Olympia is a tradition. I don’t know how to play, I’m just Daddy Caddy. But I recently realized she thinks golf is a girls-only sport… and all the old white guys on the driving range are just other dads waiting for their daughters," his caption said.

Inspired by Ohanian and Williams' dedication towards parenting, a fan extended praise for the power couple.

"I love love this, you and Serena are amazing parents @alexisohanian," the user wrote.

Responding to the comment, Alexis Ohanian gave a major chunk of the credit to Williams for being a dedicated mother.

"We’re doing our best. She’s a great mama," he wrote.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been powering initial-level businesses with their investment firm Serena Ventures and Seven Seven Six. Despite being a part of more than 308 companies collectively, the couple still makes time for their daughters, being the overseers of their growth.

Serena Williams addresses the negative aspect of balancing business and personal life

Serena Williams at the Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute's Annual FII Priority Conference - Source: Getty

Serena Williams opened up about her struggles in making time for her family. Despite expressing satisfaction with the commendable growth of her brand, WYN Beauty, the 23-time Grand Slam champion mentioned how this often created a geographical distance from her loved ones.

Williams told People.com:

"It costs a lot. I'm here without my kids, and that's a big cost for me. I love being with them, and they love being with me. But every choice comes with a trade-off. It might cost me time with my family. It might cost me relationships. Those are heavy decisions you have to make, and you have to decide if it's worth it."

Currently aged 43, Serena Williams is an investor in more than 85 companies through Serena Ventures. Despite that, she makes enough time for her loved ones, often sharing moments alongside Olympia and Adira on social media.

