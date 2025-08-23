Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends powerful 'girl dad' message as he enjoys weekend with daughters Olympia & Adira in wife's absence

Tennis icon Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a joyful glimpse of his daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River as he enjoyed the weekend with them. The entrepreneur and investor further highlighted his admiration while mentioning the special bond between fathers and daughters.Ohanian and Williams welcomed their older daughter Olympia on September 1, 2017, followed by their younger daughter Adira who was born in August 2023. The couple tied the knot in November 2017.Through a post on X, Alexis Ohanian shared a joyful picture that featured his two daughters sitting across from each other at a pink-themed restaurant. While capturing the adorable moment, the New York City native reflected on a powerful message revolving around girl dads.&quot;Girl Dads live longer&quot;Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is a leading investor in women's sports. He was a major investor in Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League before it was sold last year.The couple also recently acquired a 10% stake in Chelsea F.C. Women. Additionally, Ohanian has also invested in women's track and field. He created Athlos, an all-female track and field meeting series. The series was first held in New York City on September 26, 2024, at Icahn Stadium, with the second edition to be held on October 10, 2025.Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares heartfelt thoughts on being a girl dadAlexis Ohanian with daughter Alexis Olympia at Athlos NYC - Source: GettyThrough an earlier post, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had expressed his heartwarming thoughts on being a girl dad and how raising two daughters has made him more compassionate, among other things.&quot;Someone asked me, what are some of your favorite parts about being a girl dad? It's fun. It's the best. It is amazing because I get to see what the world is like through the eyes of little girls. It's full of craziness and keep me busy and active. I love my girls. They're so kind to me.&quot;He continued:&quot;They're always being so nice to their papa. And I appreciate that. And I think if I had boys, maybe they would be too. But I don't think they could possibly be as sweet as my little girls are. So I love being a girl dad. It gives me more empathy. I think it makes me just a better businessman.&quot;Ohanian often shares glimpses and updates of his family life on social media.