"Serena Williams is a greater mom" - Husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride over how American handled career & motherly duties to Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently sang praises of the American former tennis player, lauding her for handling her duties on and off the court incredibly. The two have been together since 2015, after they met each other in Rome for the first time.After getting into a relationship in 2015, the couple got engaged in December 2016, and after a year, they got married in November 2017. Just a few months ahead of their wedding, the Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in September 2017, and six years later, the tennis star gave birth to their second daughter, Adira Ohanian, who was born on August 15, 2023.In the entire course of their relationship, Ohanian has supported Williams on and off the court. Even after she retired from tennis in 2022, he supported her in all her endeavours and never shied away from heaping praises on her. Most recently, he shared a video of himself talking about how gracefully the former World No. 1 handles every role, including a sportsperson, a businesswoman, and a mother.&quot;As amazing as she is as an athlete, you know, grace of all time, she's an even greater mom to our daughters Olympia and Adira, on top of amazing businesswoman and sports icon. And that's something that I think few people understand. She's reached the top of the mountaintop, the highest of heights, things that most of us would trade so much for. And yet after being up there, the thing that gives her so much joy is the simple things, you know, family. I love you girls,&quot; said Alexis Ohanian.Serena Williams has won a total of 73 WTA Tour singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and along with this, she has also clinched four Olympic gold medals in the course of her career.Serena Williams lauded her husband, Alexis Ohanian, for his business acumen. In one of her interviews, Serena Williams made her feelings known about her husband, Alexis Ohanian, singing praises of him for his stellar business acumen and investing skills. Lauding him for creating Reddit, she went on to compliment him for doing so much for women's sports and stated that because of his investment in the sport, a lot of people started doing the same.&quot;My husband, Alexis Ohanian is I think the best VC investor there is. To see what he's done obviously with creating Reddit has been just remarkable. But beyond that, what he has done for women's sport, he started a whole movement of billions and billions and billions of dollars of other people starting to invest because of what he did,&quot; said Serena Williams.Calling him the GOAT of investing, she added:&quot;I get to live with the GOAT of investing for me to first hand see what it takes to be great on in that realm. It's priceless having an opportunity to work with the best, be the best. We'll create and help you understand and be really good as well.&quot;The video of this interview was shared by Ohanian on his X handle, where he gushed over his wife's comments. Appreciating the praise, he gave the credit to Serena Williams, saying that being married to the best taught him a lot about what greatness looks like.Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently beamed with joy after he was surprised with a special treat from his daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian.