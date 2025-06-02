Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable moment of teaching daughter Adira his favorite weekend activity

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared an adorable moment where he was teaching their daughter Adira one of his favorite weekend activities. The Reddit co-founder has two daughters with the American tennis icon.

Alexis Ohanian frequently shares glimpses of his life with his daughters on social media. His posts on Instagram and X have revealed how pancake-making over the weekend has become a tradition. Recently, he’s made it even more special by involving his daughters in the process.

The Brooklyn native shared a video of Olympia making an elaborate pancake design on his Instagram story. Moreover, he shared an adorable snap holding his baby daughter Adira and helping her make a pancake. Ohanian captioned the image:

"Gotta start em young"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story | Instagram @alexisohanian

Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in November 2017. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in September 2017, shortly before their wedding. Their second daughter, Adira, was born in August 2023.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian admits his pancakes don't taste great, but daughter Olympia doesn't know the difference

Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, with their daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur and husband of Serena Williams, often gives fans a glimpse into his life as a devoted 'girl dad'. One of his most beloved weekend rituals is making pancakes with his daughters, especially Olympia. In a recent conversation, Ohanian shared how seriously he takes this bonding time, even if the results aren’t always about flavor.

"With pancakes, they taste okay. They are not the best possible tasting. Why? Part of it's the consistency. To make them in the squeeze bottle, to make the art I want them to make, they can't be too fluffy," Ohanian said.

"Because as they expand, they start to distort the image. So basically the pancake batter that I make doesn't taste great. It tastes fine but Olympia doesn't know any better. She just thinks that's what pancakes look and taste like," he added.

Ohanian's commitment deepened when he saw Olympia's genuine interest in his pancake art.

"The fact that she showed any interest in my pancake art meant I need to be the best pancake artist I can. Oh, my baby likes crepes, those are just skinny pancakes. Papa can make those too. So then I get a commercial-grade crepe thing and I perfect the batter. I got it from a French grandmother. I am fanatical. If she shows an interest, I am becoming the expert," he further said.

The 42-year-old father's dedication to creating pancake art may not result in the tastiest breakfast, but for him, it’s about the joy it brings his daughter Olympia.

