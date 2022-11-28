Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his last conversation with late designer Virgil Abloh 

As the fashion world paid tribute to Virgil Abloh, a year after his unfortunate demise, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed what the designer wrote to him just a couple of weeks before passing.

Abloh, who collaborated with Williams during the 2018 season, succumbed to cancer on November 28, 2021.

"The last thing Virgil wrote me. Just a couple weeks before he passed. My forever Reminder to focus on the passion," Ohanian tweeted.

A screenshot of the conversation between Ohanian and Abloh reveals the OFF-WHITE founder asking Serena Williams' husband which "passion project" was at the top of his list.

Screenshot of the conversation between Ohanian and Abloh.

Abloh designed outfits for Williams during the 2018 French Open and also during the US Open the same year.

After his death, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to reveal that she wished she had worn an outfit designed by Abloh that she was hesitant to try when he had asked her to.

"Virgil was so much more than a collaborator, he was a friend, an innovator. I really wish I wore the magnificent skirt he made for me in 2018. You saw it before me Virgil, we will keep your legacy alive," Serena Williams stated via Instagram earlier this year.

The former World No. 1 has also lauded Abloh for promoting diversity in his company and opening doors for people of color.

"It's so inspiring to see what he was able to do and the doors he was able to open. Responsibility is a hard word but I would say that it is a responsibility because there are so many different ways in which you could pioneer things, and when you have an opportunity to open the door for people that look like you, I think you should walk through it, I think you should take it and he did that," Serena Williams stated on her social media post.

Serena Williams spotted on court with sister Venus Williams

Williams lost to Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open

Serena Williams has fueled speculation of a possible return next season after being spotted alongside sister Venus on a tennis court.

Williams, who stated that she would "evolve" away from the game after the 2022 season, has kept fans guessing about her plans for the future.

The photograph of the 41-year-old, posted by Polish tennis player Urszula Radwanska, not only delighted fans but also led to a discussion on social media on whether a possible comeback was on the cards.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



(h/t Serena hit with Venus and Urszula Radwanska, another famous sister (who is still active on tour, unlike Aga).(h/t @jozekdiesing Serena hit with Venus and Urszula Radwanska, another famous sister (who is still active on tour, unlike Aga). (h/t @jozekdiesing) https://t.co/uKbfarZrDQ

Serena Williams played at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after a year's hiatus but failed to get past the first round. A loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open was followed by an emotional farewell ceremony for the legend, with celebrities from several fields in attendance for all her matches at Flushing Meadows.

