Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares picture of daughter Olympia's first hiking trip 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share an adorable picture of their daughter Olympia's first hiking trip. Ohanian posted the picture on his Instagram account along with a caption assuring fans that it was not too long a hike for the five-year-old.

"olympia Ohanian's first hike. It was not a long hike 🙃," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

The American has been very active on social media, posting pictures and videos of his daughter and his wife. Most recently, Ohanian also regaled fans with the tale of taking Olympia to Waffle House for the first time ever

Serena Williams tied the knot with Ohanian, popular social media site Reddit's co-founder, in 2017. In September of the same year, the couple welcomed their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr. to the world.

Serena Williams' performance in recent tournaments

Serena Williams at the National Bank Open Toronto

Serena Williams is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time. At the fag end of her career, however, Williams has not been up to her best. Having missed the first half of the 2022 season, the former World No. 1 made her comeback at this year's Eastbourne International as a doubles player through a wildcard.

Williams, paired up with Ons Jabeur, had a good run in the tournament. The pair beat the duo of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round by a 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 margin. In the quarterfinals, the pair got the better of Hao-Ching Chand and Shuko Aoyama 6-2, 6-4 to seal their place in the last four. Unfortunately, they had to pull out of the semifinal clash due to an injury on the Tunisian's part.

Williams made her singles comeback at Wimbledon soon after. However, her joy was short-lived as she was shown the exit by Harmony Tan of France in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Williams then traveled to Toronto to ply her trade at the National Bank Open. The American legend kickstarted her campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first-round. Up against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the next round, Williams could not repeat the same, as she was knocked out by the Swiss 2-6, 4-6 in straight sets.

Williams' most recent appearance came at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The 40-year-old veteran took on reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round of the campaign.

However, she bowed down to a rampant Raducanu, who raced past the legend in straight sets. The Brit bageled Williams in the second set, ending her journey in Cincinnati with a 4-6, 0-6 defeat.

