Serena Williams recently shared her thoughts on self love with a personal note on embracing her postpartum body on social media. The posts garnered support and admiration from all corners including her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is mother to two daughters: six-year-old Olympia Ohanian and six-month-old Adira River Ohanian.

Williams took to Instagram to share a picture of her in an all-white bikini holding Adira in one hand. The picture was accompanied by a note from the 42-year-old, writing about the physical changes that she has experienced since giving birth.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian," Williams wrote on Instagram.

The post drew the attention of Alexis Ohanian, who expressed his love and admiration for his wife for her thoughts on self-love with an eye-heart emoji.

Screengrab from Serena Williams' Instagram

The couple often gives fans a glimpse into their family life with regular updates via social media platforms.

Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Serena Williams' thoughts on embracing her postpartum body

Caroline Wozniacki(left) and Serena Williams(right) at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Caroline Wozniacki supported Serena Williams' sentiments about body positivity that the American shared via Instagram.

Wozniacki announced her decision to retire from the game in 2020. The Dane gave birth to a son and a daughter during her retirement phase, before making a comeback in 2023. She is currently an active player on the WTA circuit with 30 titles to her name so far.

Williams shared the changes that she felt in the "new version" of her body and encouraged fans to embrace being in their own skin.

"I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Wozniacki reacted to the former World No. 1's post with three fire emojis.

Screengrab of Caroline Wozniacki's comment on Serena Williams' Instagram

Wozniacki and Williams enjoy a great friendship together. They last shared the court as a team in the doubles format of the game at the 2020 ASB Classic. They were eventually defeated by Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas