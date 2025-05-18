Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shoots his shot at getting Giannis Antetokounmpo to move out of Minnesota and into Florida

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his pitch to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to move to Florida from Minnesota as the Milwaukee Bucks power forward expressed his fondness for the cities of Florida. Ohanian has been an avid follower of basketball, often seen cheering for his favorites and showing his support for them.

Ad

Antetokounmpo has fanned the flames for his trade rumors with the comment, as he has been under the watch due to recent speculations. While he was doing a fan Q&A on X, a fan enquired:

"Out of all the cities you e ever been to, which city made you the happiest to be there? Not counting your hometown."

He replied:

"Florida cities."

Ad

Trending

Ohanian took this opportunity to welcome his friend to his neighbourhood, enticing him with the promise of a family-friendly atmosphere.

"Lots of space for big families down here my friend," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Reddit co-founder and his wife, Serena Williams, have been close friends of the Greek Basketball star, and they are often seen interacting with each other on social media to show support for their ventures. Antetokounmpo even lauded Ohanian for his recent investment in Chelsea FC Women.

They have also jointly invested in a few tech and sporting ventures.

A look into Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & Giannis Antetokounmpo's investments

Serena Williams with Alexis Ohanian at an LAGC game - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and the 'Greek freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo are well-known entrepreneurs who have jointly made two prominent investments to provide much-needed impetus to the sporting world.

Ad

Antetokounmpo, along with his brothers, invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club in 2023, which was also owned by Ohanian and the Williams sisters. The club started playing in the TGL League in 2024 and has been a promising venture since.

“We want to make golf our own and for everybody. We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport," Antetokounmpo told the media.

Ad

Their most recent venture includes investing in Scoreplay, which has helped raise $20 million for the company. This AI-powered sports content management company will aim to uplift the standards for sports media.

“ScorePlay’s growth and impact over the past year have been remarkable, and we were blown away by the reception to the platform at the inaugural Athlos in September. They’re setting a new standard for the industry and this was obvious in the founding days of Angel City FC, which is why we invested then and every round since," Ohanian told the media.

The company now works with more than 200 companies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas