Giannis Antetokounmpo has ‘100%' respect for Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, after his game-changing $26,520,000 investment

On Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed his admiration for Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, after his latest investment.

Ad

The co-founder of Reddit reportedly invested $26,520,000 in London-based club Chelsea women's team, which could turn out to be a game-changing venture. The Greek international offered '100%' respect to Ohanian for his latest acquisition.

Sports media page 'Front Office Sports' shared the news of the million-dollar investment on Instagram, as they highlighted Ohanian's impressive sports portfolio. Captioning the post with a summarizing note, the account wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Alexis Ohanian's sports portfolio continues to grow with a $26M investment in Chelsea FC Women 💵"

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Antetokounmpo re-shared this post on his story as he showed '100%' respect to the investor with multiple emojis:

"🫡💯🔥," he wrote captioning the story.

Giannis shows his respect to Alexis Ohanian after his latest investment in Chelsea Women's team

Serena Williams' spouse added Chelsea's women's team to his list of investments after already owning stakes in NWSL team Angel City FC and Los Angeles Golf Club. The entrepreneur also founded Athlos in 2024, which is a women-only track and field event. The first edition of the event was held last September at the Icahn Stadium in New York.

Ad

Ohanian was among the comments section of the post, as he insinuated further investments in the future:

"Not done yet! 😤," he commented.

Alexis Ohanian's comment from the Instagram post

The investment in the Chelsea football club will see the New York native hold a 10% share. This investment will be enough for him to sit on the board, as he looks to add to the history of this already successful soccer team.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo invests in Alexis Ohanian's golf team as a new indoor golf tournament gains popularity

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly invested in Alexis Ohanian's golf team, the Los Angeles Golf Club. The team is a part of the new TGL tourney, which is an indoor golf league featuring six teams.

The new league is said to combine advanced technology with top players from the PGA TOUR, providing a new landscape in golf. This league, spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, concluded its inaugural season in March.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo is joined by Serena and Venus Williams as investors in the Los Angeles Golf Club. Other NBA players investing in this league include former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Warriors icon Steph Curry.

The Los Angeles Golf Club roster currently comprises Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala and Tommy Fleetwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More