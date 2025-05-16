Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows his love for daughters Olympia & Adira with treat from iconic Brooklyn joint

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently stopped by an iconic restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City, and picked up an assortment of treats for his wife and daughters. The Reddit co-founder later shared a picture of the packed goodies.

On the night of Thursday, May 15, Ohanian headed to the original Brooklyn outlet of Junior's, a renowned restaurant chain famous for its cheesecakes. The 42-year-old took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of the Junior's bag that contained all the treats he got for Williams and the couple's two daughters, Olympia and Adira River. He captioned the post:

"Had to get the girls some black and whites and a cheesecake"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story featuring him buying treats for his family from Junior's, dated Thursday, May 15, 2025 (Source: Instagram/alexisohanian)

For the Alexis Ohanian-Serena Williams family, baked treats have, more often than not, been homemade in recent years. Both Ohanian and Williams are passionate about baking, and as things stand, their elder daughter Olympia has also picked up a passion for baking from them.

Earlier this year, Ohanian expressed his delight after Olympia took charge of baking duties at home and made the most of the family's farm-grown fruits.

"How lucky am I?" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was ecstatic after daughter Olympia impressed him with her baking skills

Alexis Ohanian (left) holding daughter Olympia (right) (Source: Getty)

In March this year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a video and three pictures on X (formerly Twitter), which perfectly summed up daughter Olympia's baking talent. In them, Olympia could be seen confidently baking treats for the family using strawberries that grew in their very own farm.

Ohanian added a heartwarming caption to his post, writing:

"Strawberries from the farm and a daughter who loves to bake—how lucky am I??? 😛 Big fella needs to live in the gym."

A couple of days before this, the Reddit co-founder laid bare his pride after Olympia made some delectable pancakes.

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian and former WTA No. 1 Williams' romantic relationship began in 2015 and eventually led to Olympia's birth in 2017. Not long after becoming parents, the 23-time singles Grand Slam champion got married to Ohanian.

Williams returned to tennis action in 2018 and played until the 2022 US Open, where she bid an emotional farewell to the sport. Two years ago, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Adira River, to the world.

