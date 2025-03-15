Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows love to Flau'jae Johnson for her commitment to eliminating $5 million in debt for Louisiana families

23-time Major winner Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his love for Flau'jae Johnson on social media. Johnson is a college basketball player turned rapper. Owing to a tragic past, she has announced that she would give back by becoming a spokeswoman for Experian. Her tie-up with the credit giant will directly wipe out $5 million of debt for Louisiana families.

Johnson's family history is well known. Her father was also a famous rapper, Jason Johnson, aka Camoflauge. Camoflauge was shot and killed when Flau'Jae was still in her mother's womb, a murder that remains unsolved. Flau-jae Johnson has used her basketball and rap careers to honor her father's legacy, and now her tie-in with Experian takes that effort a step further.

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian also had a family tragedy in his past. Touted as The Mayor of the Internet, he was born in Armenia. His family originated in Kharput, which is now in Turkey, and his grandfather's parents were orphaned in the Armenian Genocide of the 1920s.

Ohanian is a long-standing basketball fan and has invested in women's basketball. He's previously talked about his admiration for Flau'Jae Johnson, and on hearing the Experian news, he took to his X account to confirm it:

"This is a @Flauiae fan account."

Ohanian first learned of Flau'Jae on the basketball court when she attended Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. As a senior, she was awarded Region 6-6A Player of the Year and went on to win MVP at the 2022 Jordan Brand Classic. Johnson was also selected for the 2022 McDonald's All-American Game.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are longstanding investors in women's sport

Featured Session: Empowering the Next Generation to Build a Better Future - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are major investors in several sporting ventures, but women's basketball is at the top of their agenda. Ohanian has donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team. He has promised further contributions to the UVA women's basketball program in the coming years.

At last week's Forbes 30/50 Summit, Ohanian was asked about his interest in women's sport and was honest enough to admit he was at first advised against it:

“Investing in women’s professional sports was unthinkable five years ago. I had so many random people on the internet, and other investors who I respected - they all told me I was going to lose all my money - it would never work, and I’m very happy to prove them wrong.”

Ohanian and Johnson share a passion for life. Having known difficulty in their childhoods, they've turned negatives into positives and are now reaping the rewards.

