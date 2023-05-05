Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows support to football star Alex Morgan's movie 'Fenom' following Oscar Qualifying Film Festival win

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has shown support for footballer Alex Morgan's movie 'Fenom' which won the Oscar Qualifying Film Festival. Morgan shared a post on Twitter, appreciating the production team at her company 'Togethxr' for the film's success.

"And just like that, we have an Oscar-qualifying film. Congrats to the team at @togethxr!” Morgan tweeted.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to the post with:

"Way To Go!"

Here's the tweet:

Serena Williams has played a huge role in defining women's tennis. She is also among the most famous sports personalities across the globe and it's fair to say that she has always been a strong advocate for women's equality.

Similarly, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also advocates equal rights. Hence, when football star Alex Morgan posted a tweet appreciating her team for the movie Fenom's success at the Oscar Qualifying Film Festival, Ohanian also came forward to show his support.

Sportswomen Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird, along with Morgan, came together to start 'Togethxr' in 2020 to promote women athletes and artists. The movie Fenom has been produced by them.

The main focus of the Fenom series is to showcase how athletes are working towards redefining their respective sports while balancing their lives, work, and passion.

The first season of Fenom followed the life of Chantel “Chicanita” Navarro, an 18-year-old boxer who dreams of becoming an Olympic gold medalist. Season two will revolve around Flau'Jae "Big Four" Johnson, a young basketball player who is also passionate about rapping.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian to become parents again

On Monday night, 23-time Grand Slam Champion, Serena Williams, and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced that they were set to become parents again.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote on Instagram.

The tennis star took to Instagram to break the news to her fans by sharing a carousel of photos of her with the baby bump and her husband, Alexis, before the Met Gala.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at itand @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala https://t.co/Ycv9FBtV61

Consequently, the Reddit co-founder also jokingly revealed the news, saying he and Serena are really good at parenting, so they are "back at it". Ohanian also said that their first child, Olympia, had been asking for a sibling for a long time.

Last year, the tennis veteran revealed that "she wants to grow her family". Hence, to a few fans, her pregnancy didn't come as a surprise.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes