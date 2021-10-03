Since the inception of the NBA, we have seen players go on to contribute immensely to the game of basketball. In its 75 years of existence, there have been dozens of superstar talents who have shaped the league into what it is today and gone on to become legends, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Chris Bosh, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and many others.

The WNBA, which was established more recently (April 22, 1996), has a similar legacy, with the likes of Tamika Catchings, Diana Taurasi, Sheryl Swoopes, Maya Moore, Sue Bird and others playing a huge role in the growth of the game. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at Bird's and James' stats and their contribution to the game we love.

Sue Bird vs LeBron James: Comparing the stats of the 2 living legends and celebrating their contribution to the game

Sue Bird

Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm reacts after a three point basket against the New York Liberty during the first quarter at Angel of the Winds Arena on September 02, 2021 in Everett, Washington.

Sue Bird started her WNBA career in 2002 after being drafted by the Seattle Storm as the No. 1 overall pick and has since played 18 seasons with the Storm. She has made the All-Star team a record 12 times with a historic 4 WNBA championship titles under her belt (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020).

Bird ties with US Olympic teammate Diana Taurasi as the only two players in Olympic basketball history to have won five gold medals. She's currently the only player in the history of the WNBA to have won titles in three different decades.

The 40-year-old star has also won four FIBA World Cups and two NCAA Championships with the UConn Huskies, becoming part of an exclusive list of 11 female players to win all four championships (WNBA, Olympics, FIBA and NCAA).

LeBron James

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game One of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 23, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

LeBron James, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft as selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He holds the record of being the only player in the NBA to have won championship titles with three different teams - the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 12 YEARS AGO TODAY 👑

24-year-old LeBron James won the first of his four MVP awards (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) 12 YEARS AGO TODAY 👑

24-year-old LeBron James won the first of his four MVP awards (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) https://t.co/yY5T3zMsHX

James is currently the most decorated active player in the league with 4 championship rings, 2 Olympic gold medals, 8 MVP awards (4 NBA MVPs and 4 Finals MVPs) and 17 All-Star selections.

He is the third all-time leader in scoring in the NBA with 35,367 points in 1,310 games featured, with Karl Malone (36,928 points) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) in second and first place, respectively. He is well on his way to unseating Abdul-Jabbar if he remains fit and continues his good form.

