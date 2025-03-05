Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian teases another ‘big’ announcement amid TikTok acquisition buzz

Serena Williams' husband has announced that he's close to finalizing a deal to acquire TikTok. The Reddit co-founder has joined the Project Liberty consortium as a strategic adviser. Project Liberty came together in response to the US' ban of TikTok in January, when its owner ByteDance was required to sell to American ownership to continue in the US.

Ohanian, who was once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet," has several sporting interests and investments. Together with his wife, he is the principal owner of the soccer team Angel City FC, while his wife Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. The pair is also investors in Tiger Woods's fledgling TGL venture and co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Social media is Alexis Ohanian's favorite field, having sold Reddit in 2006 for an estimated $10 million. The Armenian-born businessman has joined the consortium to assist in bringing the platform onto a blockchain. He took to his X account to tease that a major announcement about the deal will be made on March 6:

"That was fun. Now let's announce something big tomorrow. Won't be onchain (yet), but it'll be exciting."

Reuters first revealed Ohanian's involvement on March 3. He has a history with blockchain technology. In 2022, Reddit invested in Bitcoin but sold its reserves at the end of 2024.

Alongside Project Liberty, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are major investors in sports and tech ventures

Project Liberty founder Frank McCourt confirmed the news of Ohanian's participation, adding that he would be brought on board to:

“Rearchitect the platform to put people in control of their digital identities and data.”

Ohanian then posted his involvement on X. He insisted that Project Liberty would re-engineer the platform to give greater control to content creators rather than its owners:

"Exciting news for the digital world...I'm officially now one of the people trying to buy TikTok US - and bring it on-chain. TikTok has been a game-changer for creators, and its future should be built by them."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are building a diverse business empire. After selling Reddit, Ohanian dabbled in other tech ventures, like Hipmunk, Y Combinator and Breadpig. In 2021, he announced the formation of venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, which has made significant investments in women's sports in the US, specifically basketball and track and field.

