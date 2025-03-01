Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian unapologetically shares the speech for which he was "banned" in high school

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a throwback clip of a speech he gave in high school. The renowned tech entrepreneur used the F-word while addressing his co-scholars, which not only stunned the listeners but also made him admit an instant self-realization.

Ohanian was born in Brooklyn, New York, but his family later moved to a suburb in Maryland. His father, Chris, was a travel agent and pharmacy technician. He was their only child. Since they were the only Armenian family in their neighborhood, his parents sent him to an AGBU summer camp to stay connected to their culture. He went to Howard High School in Columbia, Maryland, and gave a graduation speech in 2001.

Serena Williams' husband, Ohanian, shared a glimpse of a speech dating back to his college days. The Reddit co-owner mentioned how he was banned from high school because of a speech that included irrelevant terms. However, the 41-year-old cheekily admitted to being firm on his views back then.

"Flashback to when I got *banned from my high school* for this speech to the Senior class. Yeah, I dropped an F-bomb. Just one! But I still stand by my advice," he wrote on X.

In the video, Ohanian could be seen covering up the mishap with an attempt to normalize his actions. He said:

"Oh it was just one F-bomb. Come on."

The audience was left in splits as they continued to brush off his actions with a big laugh. However, the loud cheers made it clear that young Ohanian won their hearts with his unapologetic speech.

Serena Williams'husband Alexis Ohanian unveils how his mother saved him from becoming a professional waiter

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, narrated a tale of how his mother saved him from being a waiter. Although he has now established himself as a renowned millionaire, there was a time when he wanted to pursue a career in the service industry. However, things changed when his mother walked in to conduct a positive brainwash.

"I told this woman I wanted to be a professional waiter in high school cause I was so good serving at Pizza Hut. My boss Tony, he was like, 'Hey, you know what, instead of going to college, I think you could do this full time. I was like, 'I could move to New York.' He was like, 'You could move to New York. You can make a great career out of this,'" Alexis said, in his recent appearance at the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.

Explaining how his mom guided him towards the right direction, Ohanian added:

"My mom, though, so sweet. She was like, 'Look, whatever you do, I know you're going to be the best at it. I know you're going to work your hardest. Why don't you start with a budget and figure out what it would cost to live there, and then how much you'll get paid and see if that's something you wanna accomplish.' And thankfully, my ADD brain switched pretty soon thereafter."

A father of two, Alexis Ohanian is on the path to supporting women in sports. As he seeks motivation from his wife and WTA legend Serena Williams, the efforts generally tend to land in the right direction.

