Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian uniquely keeps daughter Olympia in mind as father-daughter duo continue Sunday ritual

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian made a unique attempt as he recreated daughter Olympia's boots during their Sunday morning pancake ritual. The Reddit co-founder has made making pancakes a weekly practice to keep himself connected with his kids, Adira and Olympia amid busy schedules.

The techie has been a doting father and often shares funny moments from their lives on social media. In an episode of his Business Dad podcast with his father Chris, he shared how this has been a tradition for him as well, growing up. To this, his dad replied by saying that this has been passed down for generations by men of his family.

"Your grandpa was good with breakfast. He did pancakes absolutely but he also made crepes... Pancakes was one of his specialties and I like that I carried on with that tradition in the Ohanian family... I enjoyed doing it," Chris said. (26:46 onwards)

Ohanian shared a clip of the pancakes he made this weekend that looked like the floral cowgirl boots he bought for Olympia during his Texas trip recently. He flaunted his artistic depiction of the same to Nancy Sinatra's song These Boots Are Made For Walkin' on his Instagram stories.

Alexis Ohanian embraces fatherhood in creative ways and is a proud 'girl dad'.

Alexis Ohanian on how he is embracing the 'girl dad' life

In an Instagram Q&A session last year, Alexis Ohanian expressed how he feels about being a girl dad and how he learns various new things from Adira and Olympia, while also highlighting how having sisters growing up has helped him become a better dad to the two.

"My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," he said.

He further elaborated how he feels that his daughters are more kind and considerate than he was at their age.

"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better," he added.

Alexis Ohanian has also played a key role in supporting Serena Williams when she decided to return to playing tennis after giving birth to their first child.

