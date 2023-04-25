Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has stated that he wants to be "ultimately" known as Olympia's father.

Williams and Ohanian embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter Olympia back in 2017, two months before their marriage. The couple have never been shy about sharing their daughter's life on the internet. Ohanian, in particular, has reiterated his immense love for her.

The father-daughter duo often take to social media to post their pancake-making videos. On Ohanian's birthday (April 24), a Twitter user expressed their admiration for the duo's pancake creations.

"Happy (pan)cake day, Alexis! Our team @TheGrandWorld loves seeing your weekly pancake creations with Olympia, and whipped up this illustration for you. Hope 40 is your grandest decade yet!," they wrote.

Reacting to the heartwarming message, the Reddit co-founder claimed that it meant "everything" to him to be known as Olympia's father.

"This is everything. If I'm ultimately known as Olympia's father, that's everything," his tweet read.

Ohanian once stated that Olympia's is the only opinion he "cares about."

"I want Olympia to know me for Seven Seven Six. That's what she's gonna see me building. In many ways, her opinion is the only opinion I care about," he stated on Instagram.

The 40-year-old admitted that his life has changed for the better ever since Williams and Olympia became a part of his journey.

"It's cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It's made me 100x better as a man and a businessman," added the Reddit co-founder.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares birthday wishes from Olympia for him

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday (April 24). He received a heartening message from his daughter Olympia on the special occasion.

Taking to social media, Ohanian divulged that Olympia had told him that he still looks 39 years old. He also shared a picture of the birthday cake.

"Jr this morning: "Papa you don't look 40 — you still look 39!!" Thanks @milkbarstore @GarvinLissie — the bottom is Pancake-Flavored!" Ohanian tweeted.

The father-daughter duo recently spent some time together in Los Angeles, exploring art galleries, getting tacos from street vendors, and a lot more.

"LA things," Ohanian's tweet read.

On their outing, the American entrepreneur also shared an adorable picture of his daughter standing in front of a crown painting.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has been occupied with her ventures. She recently unveiled her own multimedia production house, 926 Productions.

