Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently watched the fantasy-musical film 'The Little Mermaid' with his daughter Olympia. The American hailed lead actress Halle Bailey, stating that she "crushed" her role in the film.

American singer turned actress Halle Bailey, having played trivial roles in Last Holiday, Quincy and Let It Shine, made a major breakthrough in her acting career with her character 'Ariel' in The Little Mermaid. She received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike on shining as Disney's mermaid princess.

Ohanian recently took to social media, stating that his daughter was "hyped" ahead of the movie's screening.

"It's happening! @olympiaohanian is hyped. Thanks @disney," he wrote on Instagram.

Later, Ohanian updated fans on Twitter about his experience watching the movie. He stated that it was "FANTASTIC" all around, especially Bailey as Ariel.

"Update: it was FANTASTIC. Great CG, too. @HalleBailey crushed it," his tweet read.

Elaborating further, Serena Williams' husband opined that the new version of the character Ariel helps viewers to value the story from "different angles", while being harmonious to the old version from 1989.

"The "new" Ariel doesn't erase the "old" Ariel - instead, it gives us an opportunity to appreciate the story from different angles; and I saw how THRILLED Jr. was to see herself as that iconic character," he opined. "They also added some good depth to Prince Eric."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable video of daughter Olympia making up her doll's bed

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a delightful video featuring her daughter Olympia setting up a DIY bed for her beloved doll.

Taking to Twitter, Ohanian applauded Olympia for her effort in making up the "super cute" bed. However, he suggested that she could have improved her imagination to make the bed more comfortable.

"I don't know how to tell Olympia, but this is not comfortable. I know she wants to make her doll a little bed, that’s super cute. But let’s be honest this baby is not comfortable. She’s sitting on a binder, ‘that’s not a pillow Olympia’," he said.

"I mean she could've used her imagination. I got a Angel City pillow under there which is basically the bed but I love her she just wants the doll to be comfortable," Ohanian added.

Serena Willliams and Alexis Ohanian have never been shy about sharing their daughter's life on the internet. They gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, just two months before their marriage. The couple is expecting another baby, around November or December 2023.

