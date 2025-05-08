Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wishes MrBeast on birthday, teases him about 'getting old'

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, wished American YouTuber ‘MrBeast’ on his 27th birthday. MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world, with 391 million subscribers.

Ad

MrBeast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson. He started making videos at the age of 13 in 2012, mostly based on challenges, with high-end production. The YouTuber even owns a chocolate and a burger brand called ‘Feastables’ and ‘Beast Burger,’ respectively.

MrBeast is Ohanian’s family’s favorite creator. The former even sends surprise gifts to Serena and their daughters, Olympia and Adira. Ohanian often posts about Jimmy’s achievements and interacts with him on social media.

Ad

Trending

On his 27th birthday, Ohanian posted an Instagram story for MrBeast's birthday where he teased Jimmy for getting old.

“Happy birthday my friend!! @mrbeast getting old 😂"

Instagram story of Alexis Ohanian - Source: Instagram/@alexisohanian

Last month, MrBeast shared on his Instagram account about teaching at Harvard, and Ohanian was massively inspired.

Ad

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian's reaction to MrBeast teaching at Harvard

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi: ATL v LA - Source: Getty

On April 6, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, shared on his social media that he taught a class at an Ivy League school, Harvard University. The irony is that he went to college for a brief period and then dropped out to pursue his YouTube career.

Ad

Despite being a college dropout, MrBeast gave a lecture at one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world. While posting it on Instagram, he had a humorous take on the situation.

"I taught a class at Harvard which is pretty funny because I dropped out of college after only going for two weeks haha," MrBeast captioned his Instagram post.

Ad

In the long run, MrBeast's decision to drop out of college and pursue content creation full-time paid off well. This inspired Alexis Ohanian and nudged him to take this to his followers on Instagram. He captioned the story:

“Amazing”

Philanthropy is one of the main pillars of MrBeast’s content, which he even included in his lecture at Harvard. His rise from a teenager filming videos in his bedroom to walking the path of entrepreneurship has been truly inspiring to millions, as acknowledged by Alexis Ohanian. Their friendship goes back to the early days of MrBeast creating videos, where Ohanian supported him. Their bond is still intact and going stronger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas