Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues strong backing for MrBeast's words as he reveals braving scrutiny on the way to success

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issued strong backing for American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson's words as he revealed braving scrutiny on the way to success. Donaldson runs a YouTube channel named "MrBeast" worth 367M subscribers.

Ad

Donaldson recently gave an interview for The Diary of a CEO (DOAC) channel. During the interview, the American talked about the sacrifices he made to become one of the most successful YouTubers and businessmen. The video was uploaded on the DOAC channel on Thursday, February 20.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, is an established American entrepreneur. He suggested that MrBeast's interview was worth multiple watches for those aspiring to be "generational talents."

Ad

Trending

"If you're trying to build a generational business or be a generational talent, this is gonna be one of those interviews you watch twice," Serena Williams' husband Ohanian wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the interview, Donaldson harked back on his difficult childhood and how he had to help his family recover from bankruptcy.

"I really wanted to take care of my mom, because when I was 11, we literally went bankrupt and lost everything. Luckily, it worked out. And it's because I'm really good at obsessing over one thing more than anyone else on the planet, I lost tens of millions of dollars on Beast Games," Donaldson said.

Ad

He also emphasized the constant negativity and mental health challenges he had to tackle to achieve his current success.

"I read over 5000 messages telling me to kill myself. There's definitely times I would cry. But if my mental health was a priority, I wouldn't be as successful I am. This is the price you have to pay," he added.

Ad

Jimmy Donaldson started posting videos on YouTube in 2012. He won the Guinness World Record for the Most Subscribers on YouTube, Highest-Earning YouTube Contributor and First Person To Reach 1M Followers on Threads.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian continues investing in sports, creates a new app for athlete-fan interaction

Serena Williams' husband Ohanian at the 2024 Sportico's Invest in Sports New York event (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian created a new social media app called Inner Circle, which enables easy interaction between professional athletes and fans.

Ad

Ohanian, in collaboration with a sports media page, unveiled the application through social media. The American promised that the platform would be "hate/harassment-free."

"Thanks for covering - we are still day one here but every week on Sunday night we payout cash prizes to athletes for content. And building with an eye toward not only being a hate/harassment-free platform but also built from first principles for athletes to get paid," Ohanian commented on the post.

Apart from Inner Circle, Ohanian has multiple investments across various sports. The American is one of the lead investors at Angel City FC, a soccer club which is part of the National Women's Soccer League, and co-owns Tomorrow's Golf League team Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas