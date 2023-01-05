Tennis icon Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, was recently gifted a customary showpiece featuring his daughter Olympia by a business associate.

In 2020, Alexis Ohanian established Seven Seven Six, a venture capital firm with more than $750 million in assets under management. Aside from Reddit and Seven Seven Six, Ohanian is also a leading investor in Angel City Football Club (Serena Williams is also an investor in the soccer club).

On January 5, the American entrepreneur turned to social media to flaunt the gift he received from Cristina Apple Georgoulakis, the Founder Outcomes Partner at Ohanian's venture capital firm.

The gift was a figurine resembling Ohanian himself. A striking feature of the gift is the American's shirt, which features an image of Serena Williams and Ohanian's five-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr.

"This is amazing. Thank you @cristina_laki I know exactly where I'm putting this in my office," Ohanian captioned his tweet.

Serena Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. on September 1, 2017.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shuts down rumors about becoming Twitter's new CEO

Alexis Ohanian recently cleared the air regarding the potential return of Ohanian to social media management following Elon Musk's poll on Twitter.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and became the CEO of the social media platform. He recently conducted a Twitter poll in which he asked users if he should step down as CEO or stay. With more than 17 million votes cast, 57.5% of those polled said yes.

Ohanian stepped down from the board of Reddit in 2020 as he wanted his seat to be filled by a black candidate. After Musk's poll, he was linked to the position at Twitter. However, while appearing on a CNBC program recently, Ohanian clarified that he was not at all interested in becoming the new Twitter CEO.

"I have no interest whatsoever. There's probably someone in the leadership at Twitter today who's the right person for the job that we just don't know because they are not a celebrity. This should not be a vanity CEO project. It is a major multi-million dollar company that is pretty key infrastructure for a lot of us to do our jobs, to get news about the world, etc," Ohanian said.

"If he abides by the Twitter poll results as he said he will, there will be a new CEO. I think he actually put it pretty well where he said that the very best people who finish the job are the ones who don't want it. I still remain optimistic that they will," he added.

