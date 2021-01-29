Serena Williams would like to be Grigor Dimitrov for a day, reveals that the crying face is her most used emoji

Serena Williams recently participated in a game called 'Quickfire Quiz' with the Australian Open social media team. The 23-time Major champion candidly answered a number of rapid-fire questions, including which player she would like to be for a day and what her most used emoji is.

During the game Williams also revealed what is always stocked in her fridge, what she does on her off-days, and whether she prefers staying in or going out.

Serena Williams is the latest player to take part in the Quickfire Quiz. US Open champion Dominic Thiem and three-time Slam winner Naomi Osaka had done the same earlier this week.

Serena Williams was first asked which player she would like to be for a day, to which she hesitated for a second and then responded:

"This is supposed to be rapid. Grigor (Dimitrov)!"

Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov are known to share a very friendly equation with each other. The two even practiced together prior to the 2019 Australian Open.

Williams had also appeared on a recent Instagram Live session with Dimitrov, where she had asked the Bulgarian a number of interesting questions.

Queen Serena was all over Grigor's Insta live. 😍🤣 pic.twitter.com/33O9celWZk — Nalini🦋 (@peaceoutplease_) January 25, 2021

Serena Williams reveals what's in her fridge and what she does on her days off

Advertisement

Serena Williams was next asked the three things that are always stocked in her refrigerator, to which she responded, "Ketchup, Mustard and Jalapeno".

The World No. 11 also revealed that the "crying" emoji is the one she uses most often, saying it's similar to the face she makes "on the court all the time".

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was then asked what she does during her off-days, to which she replied that she is "always in meetings on my days off". That should not come as a surprise to anyone, since Williams is the brand ambassador for several companies and has a wide range of business interests outside her tennis career.

Next, Serena Williams was asked about her favorite hot and cold beverages, to which the former World No. 1 responded with Gatorade and Decaf Coffee respectively.

"Is it illegal to order an espresso?" 😂#ThrowbackThursday to when @serenawilliams ordered a coffee mid-match ☕️ pic.twitter.com/QiQWO0cEWi — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 28, 2021

Serena also revealed that she prefers texting over talking on phone, and that she categorizes herself as introvert rather than an extrovert.

In the final question of the quiz, Serena Williams was asked if she preferred a Night-in or a Night-out. To this, the legendary American player responded with a cryptic 'Night In-Out'.