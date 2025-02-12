Serena Williams makes time to take daughter Adira to the zoo as she gets real about her busy life as a working mom

Serena Williams recently showcased her love for her younger daughter, Adira, by taking time out for her amidst her busy schedule. The former player never fails to prove her versatility as a mother and a working woman.

Williams retired from tennis in August 2022, and she is currently a businesswoman, owning several business brands, including Serena Ventures, which is a venture capital fund founded in 2017. Along with this, she also owns a fashion line, S, which focuses on creating accessible luxury. The 43-year-old also started a multimedia company named Nine Two Six Productions in 2013.

Along with having multiple businesses, the American is also a caring mother of two, Olympia and Adira Williams. She gave birth to the first one in 2017 and welcomed the other one in 2023 and now is the epitome of a woman handling work and kids. She recently opened up about an incident about taking out time for her daughter while working, by sharing a video on her Instagram story.

It showcased her walking out of the zoo and opening up about dropping her daughter off at the zoo amid her busy schedule.

"In between meetings, I ran to take Adira to the zoo. And then I'm gonna go back to the office. Just a day in the life," said Serena Williams.

Serena Williams opened up about the significance of resilience as a mother and tennis player

Serena Williams recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she spoke about the importance of resilience as a mother and a tennis player. While doing her eye makeup, she revealed that she was asked what resilience meant to her, and she said that it has helped her both on court and off court.

"The other day I was asked about resilience and what that meant for me and how was I resilient during my career and I found that to be a very interesting question because resilience is something that you kind of just have to stand up and do," said Serena Williams.

Highlighting how it affected her tennis, she added:

"So thats one thing that I do know is when I was on the tennis court and maybe I didn't win that match, or maybe I found that someone was playing better than me [pauses] On that day of course [laughs] but that didn't mean that I couldnt go back and try harder."

Similarly, she also linked resilience with being a mother and further said:

"Resilience also shows in how you show up everyday. It doesn't have to be a professional athlete, it could be a mom, like it shows a lot of resilience and like you're strong and real to just show up everyday for yourself or for your family or whatever that is."

Serena Williams recently made a surprise cameo in rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

