Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi and Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas have won the AIPS Athlete of the Year Award, while tennis stars Serena Williams, Noami Osaka and Ons Jabuer have also found a place in the top ten. Iga Swiatek did not garner enough votes to make the list.

Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

In the male category, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal placed ninth and tenth respectively. Footballers and athletes secured a lion's share of the votes, with Messi himself accounting for a whopping 25.45% votes.

David Menayo @david_menayo



Alexia Putellas

Katie Ledecky

Yulimar Rojas

Sydney McLaughlin

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Mikaela Shiffrin

Noami Osaka

Serena Williams

Faith Kipyegon

Ons Jabeur



In the women's category, Alexia Putellas was chosen as 'Best Athlete of the Year'. Putellas, who also won the Ballon d'Or Feminin award for the 2022 season, is now on the road to recovery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury but performed well enough to win the award after finishing second last year.

Seven-time American gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky came in second while Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis, who won more votes than French football star Kylian Mbappe, finished third.

Serena Williams, who chose to evolve away from tennis after playing at the 2022 US Open, received 170 votes while Naomi Osaka received 172 votes despite a disappointing season.

WTA World No. 2 Ons Jabeur won 154 votes as a result of which she finished tenth. Surprisingly, Iga Swiatek did not feature on the list despite dominating the women's scene for most of 2022 much to the disappointment of her fans.

Swiatek has been the top-ranked women's player since April, registering a record 37-match winning streak while also winning the French Open and US Open titles.

Serena Williams is finding it difficult to relax post retirement

Serena Williams has kept busy off the court even after hanging up her racquet.

The American star authored a children's picture book called the Adventures of Qai Qai, inaugurated a Nike building constructed in her honor, and also appeared on various talk shows.

Even so, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is finding it difficult to relax, as she revealed in a recent social media post.

The 41-year-old asserted that life post retirement was different as she had never allowed herself "to just be" during her playing days and was candid enough to admit that it was harder than she had imagined.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before… I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before…

"I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself to relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before," she stated via a social media post.

