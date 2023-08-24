Jennifer Brady did not hesitate when naming her choices for the greatest tennis players of all-time, proclaiming that Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are the GOATs in her opinion.

In an 'Ask Me Anything' session on social media ahead of the 2023 US Open, Brady was asked to reveal her pick for the 'Greatest Of All Time' in tennis. And without any hesitation, the 28-year-old picked Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

Her answer is understandable as both Williams and Djokovic lead the women's and men's list of most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, with both having 23 Majors to their names.

"Who is the GOAT and why in your opinion? Both for men's and women's side," a fan asked on Reddit.

"Serena and Novak," Brady responded.

In the same session, Jennifer Brady was asked to name a retired player whom she would like to face in their prime era, and the answer was none other than Serena Williams. Brady highlighted the 23-time Grand Slam champion's dominant style of play on the court and stated she would like to play against her to see what it feels like.

"If you could pick one retired player to play against in their prime, who would it be and why?" a fan questioned Brady on Reddit.

"Serena Williams because she was so dominant and I want to know what that level was like to play against," Brady answered.

Jennifer Brady to compete at the 2023 US Open via protected ranking

Jennifer Brady at 2023 US Open - Stars of the Open Exhibition Match to Benefit Ukraine Relief

Jennifer Brady's career seems to be finally back on track after she was forced to be on the sidelines for nearly two years. The American was nursing injuries after retiring at the 2021 Cincinnati Open and returned to professional tennis in July. The former World No. 13 suffered a fracture in her right knee and a tear in her left foot.

Brady marked her comeback on the WTA Tour with a win against a top-30 player. The American competed at the 2023 Citi Open and defeated Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the first round, 6-2, 6-1. The former Australian Open finalist notched another win on the tour in her next tournament, the Canadian Open. This time, she bettered a top 20 player in the form of Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6(7), 0-6, 7-6(8).

Now, Brady is gearing up to return to Grand Slam action at the US Open. The American entered the main draw via the protected ranking of World No. 14. In her last appearance at Flushing Meadows in 2020, Brady, currently ranked World No. 368, reached the semifinals before losing to Naomi Osaka.

