Serena Williams opener sets new attendance record at the US Open

Serena Williams' first-round match against Danka Kovinic helped set a new US Open night-session attendance record.

A total of 29,402 people were present at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the night session on Monday, a majority of whom came to witness Williams kick off the last tournament of her illustrious career.

Earlier in the day, a new day-session record was also set with 41,930 fans in attendance. A total of 71,332 were present on the opening day of the US Open, making it the second-highest single-day tally in the tournament's history.

Serena Williams booked her place in the second round of the New York Major by beating Kovinic 6-3, 6-3. The 40-year-old produced a few moments of brilliance and was solid on serve, slamming nine aces and winning 33 out of 43 points on her first serve. She also hit 23 winners, compared to Kovinic's 18.

Williams also served six double faults and made 25 unforced errors, statistics that she will need to improve if she is to advance further in the tournament.

Serena Williams will face Anett Kontaveit in the 2nd round of the US Open

Serena Williams will be up against Anett Kontaveit in the second round

Serena Williams' US Open campaign is about to get a whole lot tougher. She will square off against World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round on Wednesday. Kontaveit booked her place in the second round by thrashing Romania's Jaqueline Cristan 6-3, 6-0.

Kontaveit said in her post-match press conference that she was "really excited" to play against Williams and that there was no pressure on her.

"I'm really excited. I was really rooting for her to win today," Kontaveit said. "I've never played against her. I mean, this is the last chance. Better late than never. But, yeah, I'm really excited. I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing. I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's going to be one of those matches this year that I haven't had too many where I just have no pressure on me. I'll just get to enjoy and play as good as I can on the day."

Kontaveit hasn't enjoyed the best season, winning 25 out of 38 matches. However, she does have a title to her name at St. Petersburg and made the final in Qatar and Hamburg.

Williams will be in good spirits after her opening-round win and will fancy her chances against the Estonian, especially with a raucous New York crowd rooting for her.

The winner of the match will face either Evgeniya Rodina or Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

