Serena Williams projected to become first female athlete billionaire

Serena Williams' on-court earnings are more than any other female player in history. Off the court, she has established herself as a successful businesswoman with a plethora of flourishing ventures and investments.

The American has amassed a staggering $94,518,971 over her unprecedented career, which includes 73 WTA and 39 (23 singles, 14 doubles and 2 mixed doubles) Grand Slam titles. Equal pay at the Majors and the ever-increasing purse at tournaments on the tour have significantly amplified her winnings in the last couple of decades.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash



$94M in tennis money and several 5x business moves.



Serena Williams will be the first female athlete billionaire. $94M in tennis money and several 5x business moves. THREAD: Serena's 5 best investments

Andrew Patcash, founder of business newsletter Patcash, recently elaborated on how Williams is slated to enhance her wealth tremendously in the near future. The 40-year-old's venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, has investments in over 60 startups and recently raised a whopping $111 million to fund early-stage businesses. She also has her own clothing and jewelry line.

Patcash highlighted how Williams' growing brand endorsement and sponsorship deals are massively adding to her wealth. The former World No. 1 has partnered with popular brands like Nike, Michelob Ultra, DirecTV, Audemars Piguet and Gatorade, among others. She also served as the executive producer for King Richard, an Oscar-winning biopic of her father which was released last November.

According to Forbes, Serena Williams' off-court earnings in 2021 totaled about $45 million, thus increasing her net worth to $240 million. She finished years 2016-19 as the richest female athlete in the world.

Serena Williams' major investments continue to prosper

Andrew Patcash explained that some of Serena Williams' major investments have produced impressive dividends in the recent past. He pointed out how fitness startup Tonal, which Williams invested in back in 2019, has risen to a valuation of $1.6 billion.

The 23-time Major winner acquired a stake in the Miami Dolphins football team in 2009 along with sister Venus Williams. The franchise's valuation stands at $3.42 billion (as of 2021).

Williams also invested in the job placement network Andela in 2019. With a valuation of $700 million at the time, the company is now valued at a whopping $1.5 billion.

While it is certain that Serena Williams' net worth is only going to increase in the near future, there is still uncertainty about her schedule for the 2022 season. Williams last played a competitive match at Wimbledon last year and has since been away from action due to a leg injury.

In a recent Instagram story with NFL player Aaron Rodgers, however, Williams hinted at a comeback at this year's Wimbledon.

