Serena Williams "proud" of actress Lupita Nyong'o's move to fund fibroids research after watching Venus Williams struggle for years

Serena Williams lauded actress Lupita Nyong'o's move to fund uterine fibroid research after watching Venus Williams struggle with the disease for years. Venus kept her fibroid struggles under wraps during her career and shared the news recently to spread awareness about the disease.

Nyong'o joined the Congressional Black Caucus on Tuesday, July 15, to advocate for more fibroid research funding that could lead to early detection and better treatment. She shared her own story of being diagnosed with fibroids in 2013, the same year that she won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for her movie 12 Years a Slave.

She also took to Instagram to share the information, where she posted a picture of herself at the 2013 Academy Awards with the message:

"In March 2014, I won an Academy Award. That same year, I discovered I had uterine fibroids."

The Congressional bill, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroids Research and Education Act, is being reintroduced by Nyong'o. It is named after the late Ohio congresswoman who championed the legislation for years before her death in 2008.

"These bills would expand research funding, increase early detection and interventions for uterine fibroids, study the causes of uterine cancer, and increase public awareness," she added.

The Black Panther star also shared her plan for funding the research, adding:

"In partnership with the Foundation for Women’s Health, I’m launching the FWH x Lupita Nyong’o Uterine Fibroid Research Grant. @foundationwomenshealth will seek research proposals to develop minimally invasive or non-invasive treatments for uterine fibroids to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life for the 15 million patients suffering from this chronic condition in the U.S. alone."

Serena Williams re-shared Nyong'o's post on her Instagram story.

"So proud of you," she wrote.

Screengrab from Serena Williams' Instagram story @serenawilliams

Other celebrities to react to or share Nyong'o's post include Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, and Jessica Alba.

Serena Williams supported Venus Williams spreading the word on fibroids through her own story

Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams(right). Image: Getty

Venus Williams found support in her sister Serena after she opened up about her struggles with fibroids. The disease left the seven-time Grand Slam champion in severe pain, often while competing on-court, and was dismissed for a long time by doctors as 'regular' menstrual cramps. Her condition was eventually diagnosed as a fibroid in 2016, enabling her to go for the proper treatment and find a cure.

Venus Williams spoke about her journey to recovery on different forums, including an interview with Self magazine.

"You would imagine that I would have access to the best health care and I did. But I still didn't have the best health care," said Venus Williams.

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has been sharing excerpts from Venus' interviews on Instagram with encouraging messages for the latter's efforts to spread awareness.

"Your courage," and "You fought so hard," she wrote early in July.

She wrote a few days later:

"Super important for health."

Screengrabs from Serena Williams' Instagram stories early in July @serenawilliams

Venus Williams has not officially retired and was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open. Serena Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open with a lot of fanfare and her family in attendance.

