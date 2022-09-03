"Serena Williams put tennis on the map" - Tennis fans praise American legend following her retirement after US Open 3R defeat

After nearly 27 years of ruling the tennis world and inspiring millions around the globe, Serena Williams has retired from professional tennis. In her third-round match at the 2022 US Open, she lost 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, marking an end to her glorious career.

In an on-court interview after the match, the American icon, with tears of joy in her eyes, thanked her parents and her fans, who always supported her. She also stated that her sister Venus Williams was the reason why she achieved everything in tennis.

"Thank you, Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks, Mom. And I wouldn't be Serena if it wasn't for Venus. So, thank you, Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," she said.

Williams announced her decision to retire after the US Open swing earlier in August. Turning pro in October 1995, the 23-time Grand Slam champion raised the level of tennis during her career like few others.

Emotional fans expressed gratitude towards the 40-year-old, wishing her well for the future.

"Two decades of complete dominance and putting Tennis on the map. Unparralleled levels of greatness. There ain't too many athletes that have that type of influence," a fan tweeted.

capo @missionarymelo @BleacherReport Two decades of complete dominance and putting Tennis on the map. Unparralleled levels of greatness. There ain't too many athletes that have that type of influence @BleacherReport Two decades of complete dominance and putting Tennis on the map. Unparralleled levels of greatness. There ain't too many athletes that have that type of influence 🐐

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME! NO QUESTION! I I have never held a racket in my hand and I try to be like her everyday of my life! Tennis made Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic. Serena is making TENNIS! I am forever a fan because of HER," a user wrote.

Matthew J Harris @MatthewJHarris7 @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @serenawilliams GREATEST OF ALL TIME! NO QUESTION! I I have never held a racket in my hand and I try to be like her everyday of my life! Tennis made Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic. Serena is making TENNIS! I am forever a fan because of HER! #serena @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @serenawilliams GREATEST OF ALL TIME! NO QUESTION! I I have never held a racket in my hand and I try to be like her everyday of my life! Tennis made Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic. Serena is making TENNIS! I am forever a fan because of HER! #serena

"To have existed in an era where we were blessed with the very best black athletes is an honor. I hope the Lewis Hamilton’s, Serena Williams, Lebron James, Steph Curry and Tiger Woods of the world know that they inspired an entire generation of black kids to dream the impossible," another tweet read.

Wawa 🦋 @wame___ to have existed in an era where we were blessed with the very best black athletes is an honour. i hope the lewis hamilton’s, serena williams, lebron james, steph curry and tiger woods of the world know that they inspired an entire generation of black kids to dream the impossible to have existed in an era where we were blessed with the very best black athletes is an honour. i hope the lewis hamilton’s, serena williams, lebron james, steph curry and tiger woods of the world know that they inspired an entire generation of black kids to dream the impossible

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Fred Maller @petergfan57 @JRBlake @serenawilliams I am completely and totally drained and exhausted and hoarse! All three of her matches were vintage @serenawilliams and she made this lady earn every single point. She is Serena. She is the best there is! @JRBlake @serenawilliams I am completely and totally drained and exhausted and hoarse! All three of her matches were vintage @serenawilliams and she made this lady earn every single point. She is Serena. She is the best there is!

Mary McKee @MaryMcK81287456 @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros @Wimbledon

I cried like a baby at the end of her match

She & Venus brought to me my love of @serenawilliams A legend and inspiration!I cried like a baby at the end of her matchShe & Venus brought to me my love of @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @serenawilliams A legend and inspiration!I cried like a baby at the end of her match 😢She & Venus brought to me my love of 🎾

Joey @joeflat007 @BleacherReport SERENA WILLIAMS CAREER ENDS AS THE GREATEST TENNIS PLAYER MEN OR WOMEN OF ALL TIME PERIOD @BleacherReport SERENA WILLIAMS CAREER ENDS AS THE GREATEST TENNIS PLAYER MEN OR WOMEN OF ALL TIME PERIOD 🐐

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



She's the reason many started following the sport, the reason many women play the sport today.



An absolute inspiration.



Enjoy retirement,



#USOpen When you think about Tennis as a sport, one of the first names to come to mind is Serena Williams.She's the reason many started following the sport, the reason many women play the sport today.An absolute inspiration.Enjoy retirement, #Serena When you think about Tennis as a sport, one of the first names to come to mind is Serena Williams.She's the reason many started following the sport, the reason many women play the sport today.An absolute inspiration.Enjoy retirement, #Serena. 💕#USOpen https://t.co/7OyQPIDw4G

Joel R @joelrelova @rolandgarros @serenawilliams I can’t believe 25 years have just gone by. It was just yesterday when I first saw her play at Roland Garros. @rolandgarros @serenawilliams I can’t believe 25 years have just gone by. It was just yesterday when I first saw her play at Roland Garros.

Meagan Mitchell @theemeagan @usopen



I love this tournament and her equally



Thank you for hosting such a great champion. @serenawilliams There’s no adjective out there that fully describes what she’s done for not only people of color but this sport indeed.I love this tournament and her equallyThank you for hosting such a great champion. @usopen @serenawilliams There’s no adjective out there that fully describes what she’s done for not only people of color but this sport indeed. I love this tournament and her equally 💙 Thank you for hosting such a great champion.

EAP @parradelleode and . twitter.com/usopen/status/… US Open Tennis @usopen Words cannot describe what #Serena has meant to us all. Words cannot describe what #Serena has meant to us all. https://t.co/a4YvBgNhOL Words fail. I'm crying. Who isn't crying? Man how she fought. Serena, you made my life better and bigger, more hopeful and more beautiful. Long may you run and long may you shine,and Words fail. I'm crying. Who isn't crying? Man how she fought. Serena, you made my life better and bigger, more hopeful and more beautiful. Long may you run and long may you shine,👑 and 🐐. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/usopen/status/…

Derek @DFlex2123 @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @serenawilliams She'll always be one of the all-time greatest to ever play. And the best pressure player on the WTA tour. It was a great match. @usopen @AustralianOpen @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @serenawilliams She'll always be one of the all-time greatest to ever play. And the best pressure player on the WTA tour. It was a great match.

"I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams during her last match

After her last match as a professional tennis player, Serena Williams was asked if there was any scenario in which she would return to the court again. The American legend stated that she wasn't thinking about it and that since she was still young in the world outside of sports, she was ready to explore another version of herself.

I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though. But yeah, I've come a long way since last year at Wimbledon. Just not sure if that was my last moment or not. Clearly I'm still capable. It takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena. Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking," she said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh