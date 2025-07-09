Serena Williams quotes the late Tupac Shakur as she turns up the style outdoors in chic silk dress

American tennis legend Serena Williams took to social media to share a message about resilience and perseverance, quoting the late Tupac Shakur. Williams, who retired from competitive tennis in 2022, often takes to the internet to share glimpses of her lifestyle and outfits. The four-time Olympic gold medalist has collaborated with brands such as Nike and Janie and Jack to release her own fashion collections and is also the founder of the beauty brand, WYN Beauty.

Ad

Serena Williams is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever. She made her breakthrough in 1999, when she claimed her first Grand Slam singles title at the U.S Open aged just 17. Williams would go on to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles, becoming the tennis player with the second-most of all-time. She also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister, Venus Williams. She was coached by her parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price.

Ad

Trending

In a post shared on Instagram, Williams can be seen wearing a stylish silk dress. She wrote:

"One must cultivate resilience in the face of adversity, maintaining a posture of dignity and perseverance, even when the weight of life’s challenges seeks to overwhelm. Or as the infamous Tupac would say, “You gotta keep your head up.” 😌,"

Ad

Serena Williams also made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala and was named on Time Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Serena Williams on the one virtue she picked up from tennis to help her transition to business

Williams is the founder of ' Serena Ventures' - Source: Getty

Serena Williams recently revealed the one virtue she learnt from tennis which helped her transition to business. Williams is the founder of Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm that she established in 2017.

Ad

In an interview with CNBC, Williams said:

“Tennis is [played] every day, you have to do it every day. You have to train, and business is the same. It is exactly the same. You have to be very disciplined. You also have to be determined through ups and downs, be determined to keep going. And that’s one thing that I’m excited to do, is to talk to these mentors about that determination that I’ve shown so much in my past career and just bring it out to this new career."

As of 2025, Serena Williams' firm has invested in over 85 companies, with 14 of them being valued at over $1 billion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas