Serena Williams receives touching message from Maria Sakkari for elevating women's tennis to No. 1 female sport

Maria Sakkari recently lauded Serena Williams' contribution to women's tennis. Sakkari opined that when it comes to women's sports, women's tennis is right there in pole position and that the legendary American is the one who did the most to make it a reality.

Sitting alongside Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini during a star-studded recent episode of the Tennis Insider Club podcast, Sakkari spoke up about the great ambassadors for women's tennis over the years. However, according to the Greek, a former WTA No. 3, the current state of women's tennis boils down to what Williams did throughout her illustrious, trophy-laden career.

"I think female tennis is, in my opinion, the number one female sport in the world. We have great ambassadors and I think that, obviously Serena really helped for that," Sakkari said. (from 54:10)

The 29-year-old went on to hail Serena Williams as the best female athlete of all time. Sakkari suggested that the majority of players put their bodies, minds and souls into winning a Major, whereas Williams won a whopping 23 singles Grand Slam titles.

"I'm not going to lie. For me, she's the best female athlete that has ever... athlete, not just tennis player, that has achieved those things, just mind-blowing things, because you know, we all try to win one Slam and she has won 23. I was going to say 25 but 23, it's like an incredible number," she continued.

Maria Sakkari added that women's tennis needs to maintain and even improve its overall level because other women's sports are bridging the gap rapidly. The two-time WTA Tour-level titlist finished on an optimistic note. She highlighted how there are many players in women's tennis in the modern era who possess exceptional games, which can only mean better things to come as far as women's tennis is concerned.

"So I think she has played a big role in putting tennis as the number one sport in the world in women's... obviously we have to keep it up because other sports are catching up and coming after us, but I feel like, we're very lucky because we play every week and we're seen every week... we have many good players that are playing great tennis, so that raises the level," Sakkari added.

In 2022, the year Williams pulled the curtain down on her stellar career, Sakkari had laid bare her admiration for the legend.

"I grew up watching Serena Williams" - Maria Sakkari in 2022

Maria Sakkari (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams suffered an ankle injury at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The injury forced the American to stay sidelined for almost a year. However, she eventually did make her comeback at the 2022 Rothesay International in Eastbourne to play doubles alongside Ons Jabeur.

Ahead of the legend's return, Maria Sakkari shed light on how Serena Williams and the American's elder sister Venus inspired her growing up. Even at the time, the Greek named Williams as "the greatest female athlete of all time".

"I grew up watching Serena and Venus because my grandma is a tennis freak. I just feel like it's very good for tennis that she is back and I think that it brought a little bit more suspense. I'm sure that everyone wants to avoid her, especially if she wins a few matches. She will start feeling good about her game, and she is Serena Williams. She is the greatest female athlete of all time," Sakkari said (via India Today).

Serena Williams eventually retired from her tennis-playing career with a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open. Meanwhile, Sakkari, who continues to be active on the WTA Tour, most recently featured in the first round of the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open, where she defeated Canada's Marina Stakusic. Sakkari's next challenge at Charleston is to get past current WTA No. 8, Zheng Qinwen.

