Serena Williams reveals why she refuses to play tennis despite her father Richard Williams' query

If there was any speculation regarding Serena Williams' potential return to the tour sooner rather than later, the American has put an end to it, at least for the time being. Serena revealed a conversation with her father and first coach Richard Williams, during which she told him why she has chosen not to even practice, ever since her US Open farewell.

Serena and Richard Williams were watching as Venus Williams, who is still active on the tour, was sweating it out in practice. In a video shared by the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, Venus could be heard practicing in the background, while Serena Williams said that her father asked her if she still "hits" on the tennis court.

In response, Serena told her former coach and father that even if she took to the court for practice, she would be tempted to make a comeback on the WTA tour. Williams then stated that she would only think of a comeback if she was confident about winning titles.

"My dad asked me if I ever hit. I said, 'No,' because, you know, when I hit, I want to be back out on tour, and when I'm out on tour, I want to win, so," Serena Williams said.

Serena is in contention to win yet another honor in recognition of her illustrious career, as she was recently nominated for the Best Female Athlete of 2022 award organized by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur are the other tennis players nominated for the award.

Serena Williams recently teased a comeback to tennis

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams' most recent tease of a comeback to tennis came last month when she posted a picture of her 'new' Wilson tennis racquet and wrote that she was "a little bored," suggesting that she was ready to play tennis again.

Earlier, the seven-time Wimbledon champion had suggested that she would not call herself "retired," speaking during a conference. Serena also cheekily hinted at a "Tom Brady-like" comeback during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Since her US Open farewell, Serena has been spending a lot of time focusing on her business venture 'Serena Ventures' as well as with her five-year-old daughter Olympia, as she suggested in her retirement announcement. Through Serena Ventures, she recently led a massive Series A funding program for healthcare firm Juno Medical.

