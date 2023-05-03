Serena Williams and Roger Federer, two of the greatest tennis players of all time, were recently photographed together at the MET Gala, the most highly anticipated fashion event of the year.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, the annual fundraising event is attended by A-listers from the worlds of fashion, music, and film. This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrating the iconic German fashion designer's work with Chanel and Fendi.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, attended the gala with his wife, Mirka, and served as one of the event's co-hosts, alongside Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, and Michaela Coel. Other notable tennis figures in attendance included former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The biggest news of the night, however, came from Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, who announced on the red carpet that she and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, were expecting their second child. The couple's first daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017, and Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant.

Both the icons retired from professional tennis in September last year. Williams' journey ended at the 2022 US Open with a third-round defeat to Australia's Ajla Taomljanovic. Federer, on the other hand, has announced that he will hang up his racket after a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

Serena Williams' unique way of revealing pregnancy

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was seen with a baby bump before she announced that she was pregnant with her second child at the 2023 MET Gala, saying that there were "three of us" on the red carpet. Accompanied by her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at the event, the former World No. 1 also took to social media and wrote:

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour [Vogue editor-in-chief and MET Gala co-chair] invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Serena Williams wrote.

Even Ohanian was impressed with her wife's unique style of breaking the news to the world.

"@serenawilliams does everything with style - including baby announcements," he captioned.

Ohanian wrote on his Instagram stories

Numerous celebrities, including Lewis Hamilton, Iga Swiatek, and Caroline Wozniacki, congratulated the couple on their news.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes